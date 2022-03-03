The West Georgia Wolves baseball team is on the road this weekend, traveling to Jackson, Tennessee for a three-game Gulf South Conference set against the Union Bulldogs.
Due to rain in the forecast, the three game series between the Wolves and the Bulldogs will move to Friday-Saturday.
West Georgia (9-6, 2-4 GSC) is coming off of a thrilling win over Georgia Southwestern on Tuesday afternoon, scoring five runs in the top of the ninth to take the game 8-7. Brody Wortham led the Wolves offensively, as he has done all season long, going 2-4 at the plate. Jonathan Logsdon delivered three RBI’s, two of which came in the big ninth inning.
The Wolves come in still boasting the most explosive offense in the Gulf South Conference with a batting average of .328. Wortham continues his dominance on Division II baseball, still batting well above the .400 mark at .452, ranking second in the GSC. His 28 hits lead the conference and put him at seventh in the country.
The mound has been a different story for the Wolves, as they are currently posting an ERA of 6.41, which is 10th in the GSC. Ronny Piepmeier continues to be dominant out of the bullpen. He has appeared in seven games, earning an ERA of 2.31 in 11.2 innings pitched. Piepmeier has only allowed eight hits, while striking out 14.
The Bulldogs (6-7, 2-3 GSC) come into this weekend series looking to bounce back after dropping a midweek game to Arkansas Tech University by a score of 8-4. The Bulldogs come in hitting just .257 as a team through their first 13 games. Grayson Swanson leads all hitters with an average of .413, including an OPS of 1.286, 19 hits, and four home runs.
On the mound, Union is pitching to the tune of a 5.42 ERA early in the 2022 campaign. Luke Williamson has recorded the most innings at 18, posting a 4.50 ERA with 24 strikeouts. Both Ryan Middleton and Sam Poindexter have made 4 appearances out of the bullpen.
First pitch for the doubleheader on Friday is set for 2p.m. EST from Fesmire Field in Jackson, Tennessee. The series will conclude on Saturday with a single game beginning at 1p.m. EST.