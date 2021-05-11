Special to The Times-Georgian
OXFORD, Alabama — The University of West Georgia baseball team had its season come to a close on Day 2 of the Gulf South Conference Tournament in the wee hours of Mother’s Day morning, suffering an 11-6 setback to Shorter University at Choccolocco Park.
The tournament run ended the careers of four UWG seniors — Dan Oberst, Sawyer Steele, Justin Johnson and Lane Griffith — highlighted by Oberst being named the GSC Player of the Year this spring.
In Friday’s tournament opener, the seventh-seeded Wolves were stifled by No. 2 West Florida and All-GSC pitcher Evan Floyd in a 6-0 decision.
No. 3 Shorter 11, No. 7 West Georgia 6
In Saturday’s showdown with Shorter, UWG (18-23) took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after junior center fielder Jason Fointno reached on a leadoff single, stole second and motored to third on a throwing error. Sophomore shortstop Brody Wortham plated the first run of the game with an RBI base knock.
The Hawks (27-15) capitalized on defensive miscues from UWG in the top of the third, however, resulting in four runs on two hits and three errors. Following an RBI single from UWG junior third baseman Collin Moore in the home half of the third, Shorter busted the game open in the top of the fourth with five runs on four hits for the 9-2 lead.
Shorter added two more runs in the sixth for an 11-2 margin before Wortham stroked an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Oberst delivered his farewell hurrah with an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth, which was followed by an RBI triple from Wortham.
Oberst (3-for-5, 2B, 2 runs, RBI), Wortham (2-for-3, BB, 3B, run, 3 RBI) and Fointno (2-for-5, SB, 2 runs) had multiple-hit efforts for the Wolves in the season finale.
No. 2 West Florida 6, No. 7 West Georgia 0
On Friday night, the Wolves struggled to get anything going offensively against Floyd, connecting on just three hits in the contest.
West Georgia received a solid start from junior right-hander Robert Coleman, who allowed a run in the first inning but held the Argos scoreless from there until the fifth.
UWF (31-8), which is ranked No. 5 in the nation, plated a run in the fifth and used a three-run sixth inning to take control of the contest and build a 5-0 lead. Freshman Brady Simpson came on and tossed 1.2 innings of shutout relief for the Wolves, but they had no answer for Floyd.
The UWF junior right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts, firing 110 pitches for the evening.
“He threw the baseball really well. He kept us off-balance. We did barrel some balls, but you’ve got to tip your hat to him. He came out and competed and threw the ball well,” UWG head coach Jeff Smith said.
Smith also praised his own hurler, as Coleman kept the Wolves in contention by holding the No. 1 offense in the GSC to just two runs through five innings.
“He pitched well. We just couldn’t get anything going and they kept us off-balance offensively. They scrapped a few across there. When you get three hits, it’s a tough day,” Smith said.
Wortham had a double, while Griffith and junior first baseman Joseph Hill had singles to account for the UWG offense on Friday.