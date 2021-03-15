Special to The Times-Georgian
It was a Spring Game thriller at University Stadium Thursday evening.
The University of West Georgia football team wrapped up its spring session with a 40-minute scrimmage, splitting the players up between Blue and White squads with the Blue Team rallying for a 28-23 victory behind a touchdown drive in the final two minutes.
It also marked a special night for the UWG football program, as seven former players who are now in the professional ranks returned to serve as honorary coaches with Tyrell Adams (UWG ‘14) of the Houston Texans serving as the head coach for the Blue Team and Alex Armah (UWG ‘16) of the Carolina Panthers leading the White Team.
All of that, coupled with a socially-distanced crowd of 1,411 fans in attendance, a pregame tailgate, along with the band and the cheerleaders on board, created a tremendous atmosphere in and around University Stadium.
“They haven’t played in front of anybody for so long. They’ve just been beating up on each other. I knew when I looked up there and I saw how many people were in the stands, it was going to be a special night,” UWG head coach David Dean said. “Our guys fed off that. We talked about it here. They’re very grateful for all the folks who came out and supported them.”
Those who were on hand received quite the show with three lead changes over the final 11 minutes and the contest coming down to the final play from scrimmage when the Blue Team deflected a pass right in front of the end zone to preserve the five-point win.
“That was great. The way that both teams scored there at the end. Then the (White Team) had one last drive there. I thought it was a great game. I loved the way our guys competed. It was a lot of fun. I think we gave these guys what they came for, and that was a little bit of excitement,” Dean said.
Having the former Wolves return served as another source of entertainment for the crowd, as the honorary coaches were just as excited to be back at their alma mater and offering insight on their personal journeys to the current Wolves.
Adams also joked about how fun it was to get the best of his ex-teammate — a guy he now lines up across the ball from in the NFL.
“I really enjoyed it, to get to spend some time with the younger guys and kind of pour into them and also learn the new faces. Then it was also great to reconnect with some of the guys that I played with,” Adams said. “Now I’m playing against them with Alex. But it feels good. The most important thing, I’m 1-0 as a coach. I’ve started my career off right.”
Armah was equally proud to be back on his old stomping grounds and given a platform to bond and inspire a new pack of West Georgia Wolves.
“It was really special, really fun. A great opportunity. I feel like this could be a tradition to continue,” Armah said. “It’s always fun having guys that you played with come back and feel like you’re still a part of the University.”
Assistants for the White Team were Malik Henry (UWG ‘18) of the Calgary Stampeders and Auzoyah “Big Z” Alufohai (UWG ‘19) of the Houston Texans, while Blue Team assistants included Marcus Sayles (UWG ‘16) of the BC Lions, John Hurst (UWG ‘19) of the L.A. Chargers and Shannon Smith (UWG ‘18) of the Ottawa Redblacks.
As far as the action on the field, the White Team raced out to a 13-0 lead by capitalizing on turnovers, as a fumble recovery and return by senior strong safety Raekwon Chatman set up the offense at the Blue 10-yard line, leading to a 22-yard field goal from junior Omar Cervantes with 6:39 to play in the opening quarter.
The White Team scored the game’s first touchdown on a 35-yard pass from sophomore signal-caller Garrett Bass to senior wideout Phil Patterson on the final play of the first quarter. Freshman defensive end Amari Davis scooped up a fumble to set up the next score for the White Team on a 39-yard Cervantes boot with 7:47 to go in the first half.
The Blue Team finally got its offensive mojo going midway through the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Brooks Norton hooked up with junior receiver Julius Cobbs for a 27-yard score to pull within 13-7.
But the White defense came up big again just before the half, using an interception from freshman cornerback Ke’Andre Gregory deep in Blue territory to set up a five-yard Bass to freshman Za’Tarious Anderson touchdown connection with 14 seconds to go for the 20-7 halftime lead.
Adams was able to rally his troops at the half, however, storming out with a scoring drive capped by a four-yard touchdown run by freshman tailback Semaje Banks to pull within 20-14.
From there, it was the Blue defense rising to the occasion, as 6-foot-3, 260-pound junior defensive tackle Marzavion Dix got his big paws on a pass, picked it off and delivered a rumbling return to the White 28-yard line.
The Blue Team took its first lead of the night on a two-yard pass from freshman Ben Whitlock to sophomore Tay Huff for the 21-20 edge with 1:02 remaining in the third.
The fourth quarter remained scoreless until the final two minutes, as the White Team was able to put together a lengthy drive and capture a 23-21 advantage on the third Cervantes field goal of the evening, this one from 33 yards out, with 1:54 to play.
But Norton had an answer, leading the Blue Team down the field to set up another Banks touchdown run of 19 yards for the five-point lead following a PAT from freshman Austin Beaver with 35 seconds remaining in the game.
The White Team had one last chance and was able to get within striking distance at the 22-yard line, but the last pass of the game came up just short of the goal line with a critical stop by the Blue defense.
With a successful spring now in the books, the Wolves will have a week off for spring break and then get back into the weight room leading up to summer. And by the time fall rolls around, Dean is hopeful that life will have some semblance of normalcy and the 2021 season can serve as one to remember.
“That’s the most important thing is getting everything back to normal. Getting this pandemic out. Not just for our football team, but the entire country and basically the entire world. Just getting everything back to a little bit of normalcy,” Dean said. “We hope so because we’re ready to play a game again. We’re ready to get back out there and do that.”