High School football action resumes tonight with eight of the nine local teams taking the field.
This week’s schedule includes a rivalry game with Temple and Heard County battling it out in a region contest.
Bowdon, Carrollton, Central, Mt. Zion and Villa Rica all won last week.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Bowdon Red Devils (3-3) at North Cobb Christian Eagles (4-1)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. in Kennesaw
Coaches: Bowdon-Rich Fendley, North Cobb Christian-Mark Hollars
Last Week: Bowdon beat Gordon Lee 23-21. North Cobb has been off the last two weeks.
Series Record: Tied 2-2
What to Know: The Bowdon Red Devils are riding a three-game winning streak, including last week’s victory against Gordon Lee in a Region 6-A game. Gordon Lee came into the contest with an undefeated record. This week, the Red Devils stepped out of region play when they travel into Cobb County for a game against North Cobb Christian. North Cobb is playing for the first time in two weeks.
Where to Find the Game: Great Classics 98.9 FM
Paulding County Patriots (3-2,1-1 Region 5-AAAAAA) at Carrollton (3-1, 3-0 Region 5-AAAAAA)Tonight, 7:30 Carrollton High School
Coaches: Paulding County-Van Spense. Carrollton-Sean Calhoun.
Last Week: Carrollton beat South Paulding 42-21. Paulding County beat Douglas County 22-20.
Series Record: Carrollton lead 9-0.
What to Know: Carrollton opened the season with a non-region loss to Collins Hill but has been on a roll lately, winning three games in a row to take control of Region 5-AAAAAA play. With its victory last week, Paulding snapped a two-game losing streak.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
Central Lions (4-1, 1-0 Region 7-AAAA) at Heritage-Ringgold Generals (3-3, 0-1 Region 7-AAAA)Tonight, 7:30 Heritage High School
Coaches: Central-Darrius Smiley. Heritage-Ringgold-E.K. Slaughter.
Last Week: Central beat Northwest Whitfield 54-35. Heritage lost to Ridgeland 21-14.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: Central comes into the contest with plenty of momentum. After dropping the first game of the season, Central has been on a four-game winning streak. Running back Narada Levett has been the team’s leading rusher through the first five games with 1,230 yards and 12 TDs. Ringgold enters the region contest trying to end a three-game losing streak.
Callaway Cavaliers (4-0) at Haralson County Rebels (5-0)Tonight, 7:30 at Haralson County High School
Coaches: Callaway-Pete Wiggins. Haralson County-Scott Peavy
Last Week: Both teams were off.
Series Record: Callaway leads 6-0.
What to Know: Tonight’s game marks the Region 5-AA opener for both teams. Through the first half of the season, the two teams have emerged as the frontrunners to win the region. The Rebels opened the season with five straight wins. Callaway has won four games in a row to open its 2020 campaign. Marc Harris has been the catalyst for the Rebels with his contributions on both sides of the ball. Harris is averaging 10 tackles per game on defense. He has rushed for 718 yards and four touchdowns.
Mt. Zion Eagles (6-0, 1-0 Region 6-A) at Gordon Lee Trojans (5-1, 0-1 Region 6-A)Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Gordon-Lee High
Coaches: Mt. Zion-Brad Gordon. Gordon Lee-Josh Groce.
Last Week: Mt. Zion beat Armuchee 31-14. Gordon-Lee lost to Bowdon 23-21.
Series Record: Gordon Lee leads 12-6.
What to Know: Mt. Zion has played perfect football so far this season, winning their first six games including the Region 6-A opener last week. Last week, Mt. Zion’s Antron Thompson rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown. Dakota Browning rushed for 94 yards and a TD in the Eagles’ victory. Gordon Lee won its first five games before falling to Bowdon to begin region play last week.
Where to Find the Game: WKNG-AM 1060 AM
Temple Tigers (4-2) at Heard County Braves (4-2)Tonight 7:30 at Heard County High School
Coaches: Temple-Scott Ward. Heard County-Tim Barron
Last Week: Both teams were off.
Series Record: Heard leads 12-2.
What to Know: Both teams open the Region 5-AA portion of the slate tonight and come into the contest with identical records through the first six games. Heard quarterback Marc Fench has passed for seven touchdowns and rushed for four more. Running back Phillip Johnson has rushed for 947 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Tigers.
Where to find the game: B92.1-FM
Villa Rica Wildcats (2-4, 1-1 Region 1-1 Region 6-AAAAA) at North Springs Trojans (0-5, 0-2 Region 6-AAAAA)Tonight at North Springs High School
Coaches: Villa Rica- Christian Hunnicutt, North Springs — Scotty Parker
Last Week: Villa Rica lost to Chapel Hill 32-21. North Springs lost to Grady 38-0.
Series Record: First Meeting
What to Know: Villa Rica comes into the game trying to snap a one-game losing streak, while North Springs is trying to win for the first time.
Isaiah Hair leads the Wildcats with 13 catches and two TDs. North Springs comes into the contest trying to get its offense on track. North Springs has been shutout the last two games and only scored 23 points.
