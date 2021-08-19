In what Villa Rica softball coach Cody Skinner called a “gem” on Wednesday, Toree Wofford shut out North Springs 8-0.
Wofford allowed just one hit over five innings walking none and fanning four.
“Toree has been good for us in the circle at getting ahead of hitters early,” Skinner said.
Wofford had more than what she needed from her offense.
Chloe Smith drove in a run in the first inning when she got a single on a 1-1 pitch. While it was all the offense the Wildcats needed, they added more, including from Wofford herself.
Villa Rica (2-0, 2-1) tallied three runs in the third inning. Wofford and Grace Scott each came through with singles in the third before Smith struck again with a homerun.
“We finally put the necessary things to together for a complete game,” Skinner said. “We threw strikes getting ahead of hitters and was able to make pitches to be successful. The bats came alive last night doing a great job of hitting the ball where it was pitched and not trying to do to much. We also had a great night on the bases stealing seven bases.”
North Springs got their only hit, a single by Latifa Malesko in the first inning.
Cara Singer took the loss for North Springs. She allowed seven hits and eight runs over four innings, striking out two.
Villa Rica racked up 11 hits as team.
Smith’s three hits led the Cats.