Wildcats make history with region title

It only took Tim Barron one season at Villa Rica to accomplish something that hadn’t happened in nearly a quarter century.
The Wildcats have won a regional title.
Villa Rica improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in Region 6-AAAAA play with a 31-10 victory over league opponent New Manchester.
Quarterback Colby Nalley was 8 of 11 for 126 yards and two TDs in the victory.
Tyler Mckey rushed for a touchdown and caught a pass for a TD. He finished with three catches for 67 yards, and rushed for 66 yards and a TD.
A rewind of Villa Rica’s season will show some early struggles.
Already down after a season-opening loss on the road at Pope High School, the Cats’ home opener was pushed back a day when Temple had to cancel game one of the season for COVID reasons.
By coincidence, Rockmart was in the same boat in their opener, so the two teams agreed to play on following Saturday night in Villa Rica.
That game didn’t go too well either, but it seemed understandable at the time.
After losing to Rockmart the Wildcats had the week off.
Barron promised in his postgame interview that night that the Wildcats will use the week off “work on us.”
“The big thing with these kids is making them understand that we play tough people to get better, “ Baron said. “It doesn’t matter what we do out of region, as long as it’s making us better.”
The first two weeks of the season definitely made the Cats better.
Though they have been in some close games, they haven’t lost since.
One of those close games was a 24-20 win on Homecoming night over Chapel Hill that was sealed by a Ty McKey interception.
“The bottom line is we are lucky to get out of here with a win,” Barron said after that Oct. 4 win. “We didn’t prepare Monday through Thursday right. It wasn’t good, and our kids know it.”
Regardless of the bumps in the road, the Wildcats have persevered.
A showdown with Jackson Maynard awaits the Cats on Friday night with the playoffs on the not-so-distant horizon.
They have already earned one piece of historic hardware.
Can they earn another?