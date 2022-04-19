After a 2-1 win over Greenbrier in the first round of AAAAA state playoffs, the Villa Rica Wildcats found themselves in a matchup with the Northgate Vikings in the second round. Despite a late goal, the Wildcats came up short 2-1 to end their season.
Villa Rica started out with a quick opportunity in the first two minutes of action, but a goal by Kenneth Thompson was negated on an offsides call. A few minutes later Northgate was on the attack, and Villa Rica’s Eddy Hernandez got his first save of the night to keep the game scoreless.
Villa Rica and Northgate went on to trade possessions, first as Wildcats Luke Rafiq and Pietro Sapia had near misses. Northgate also missed a couple chances at the goal as well, including a free kick that was again saved by Villa Rica’s Hernandez.
A key moment of the first half happened at the 19:57 mark, when Villa Rica senior forward Victor Diez was handed a red card after he got tangled up with Northgate’s Hayden Schulz. Diez has been a large part of Villa Rica’s goal production this season.
Villa Rica went on to have a few more chances at scores through the rest of the half, but Northgate went on to put up the first score of the night. Schulz raced down the left sideline and passed it to Corey Pennington for the score with 4:18 on the clock. The half ended with Northgate up 1-0.
Villa Rica was plagued with a bit of an unlucky injury bug in the second half as they tried to make a comeback. Ezra Miahnahri appeared to take the top of a cleat to the face in the first five minutes of the half. Micah Alba, Sapia and a few others went down on the turf later in the game.
Northgate added onto their lead with 12:04 left in the game with another goal from Pennington, and it seemed like Villa Rica might be down for the count. However, Villa Rica’s players did not share this sentiment.
With 11:47 on the clock, an aggressive move and rolling shot by Alba suddenly put Villa Rica back into the game, down by one goal again at a score of 2-1. However, it would not be enough for the Wildcats, as their offense ultimately stalled in the final minutes, and Northgate walked away with the win.
Villa Rica finishes the season with an impressive 11-7-1 overall record, including a first round playoff win against Greenbrier last week.