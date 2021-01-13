Special to the Times-Georgian
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Saturday afternoon proved to be a tale of two halves for the University of West Georgia women’s basketball team.
After falling behind by 18 in the first half, the Wolves rallied together and took the defending co-Gulf South Conference regular-season champion down to the wire before succumbing to a 68-62 setback to close out the two-game GSC East series against Lee at Paul Dana Walker Arena.
West Georgia (4-3, 4-3 GSC East) endured the brunt of a red-hot Lady Flame squad in the first half, as the hosts connected on 16-of-32 (50%) attempts from the field and a blistering 8-of-15 (53%) tally from downtown to build the 46-28 advantage by the break.
“I really didn’t think we played that bad the first half. I thought we did a pretty good job. We were much better than we were on Friday. But, dang, they just didn’t miss any shots and we still had trouble finishing,” UWG head coach Scott Groninger said.
The Wolves clamped down defensively in the second half, holding the Lady Flames (3-1, 3-1) to just eight points in the third quarter on 4-of-16 shooting, including an 0-for-7 mark from 3-point range.
West Georgia cut the deficit to 13 points by the end of the third quarter and proceeded to push it to single digits in the final period, getting within six points before running out of time down the stretch.
“To our players’ credit, they came out and just really worked hard and finally got a couple of shots to fall and got a bunch of defensive stops and put us in a position to have a 3 to cut it to three with about a minute left,” Groninger said. “We couldn’t get that one to go down and we couldn’t get over the threshold. But Lee’s a very good team. I give them a lot credit. I think we probably had some growth today and we’ve got to build on that because there’s no time to do anything but get ready for Montevallo next Friday and Saturday.”
The Wolves outscored Lee by a 34-22 margin in the second half, but for the second consecutive game a double-digit first-half deficit forced the visitors to play catch-up. Even so, the Wolves can leave Tennessee with plenty of positives in how they responded to an adverse situation on the road against a program that qualified for the NCAA Tournament a season ago.
“It is, for sure, especially a second game. It’s kind of a war of attrition there at the end. That’s why I was so pleased to have the effort to turn them over, get steals, get lay-ups, get offensive rebounds. Those are all effort plays and we made a ton of those in the last 10 minutes of that game,” Groninger said.
Morgan Perkins led the Wolves with 12 points and nine rebounds, while the trio of CeCe Carter, Tahya Campbell and Jayda Dooley all finished with nine points and five rebounds with Campbell also dishing out six assists with two steals.
The Wolves return home to host a GSC East series against Montevallo on Jan. 15-16 with the Friday contest tipping at 6 p.m. and the Saturday finale set for 2 p.m. at The Coliseum.
“I think we’re starting to kind of figure out who we are. Sometimes you figure that out in losses, as well as wins,” Groninger said. “Now we’ve got seven games under our belt, and that’s typically when we would start conference play. So hopefully we can continue to play, continue to get better and continue to try to improve.”