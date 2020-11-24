Special to the Times-Georgian
The Golfstat Division II Rankings were recently released for the first time this season, and the UWG women cracked the top-10, coming into the initial rankings at seventh in the country after the fall season.
The Wolves are the second-ranked team in the Gulf South Conference, one spot behind Lee who was ranked sixth in Golfstat’s first ranking. The GSC has four teams ranked in the top-25 with Montevallo coming in at 11th and Shorter coming in at 19th. The ranking is the highest ever for a UWG women’s golf team.
In the player rankings, Ainsley Cowart, who had an outstanding fall, comes in at 16th in the first rankings. Four golfers are inside the top-100. Maddy Schultz is ranked 51st in the rankings, Katherine Densmore comes in at 74th and Michelle Bagsic is ranked 99th.
Cowart is the second-highest ranked player in the GSC, behind Shorter’s Paola Rosario, and just ahead of Bernadita Villalba of Montevallo.
The seventh-ranked Wolves will open their spring season at the Lady Cougar Invitational at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus on March 8-9.
Wolves men’s golf team ranked 35thThe Golfstat Division II Rankings were released for the first time this season, and the UWG men come in ranked 35th in the nation after three tournaments in the fall.
There were six Gulf South Conference schools ranked in the top-25, led by number six, Lee. Delta State also cracked the top-25 in 14th.
The player rankings were also released and Blake Kollin comes in at 17th and ranked as the highest GSC player in the country. Kollin finished with a 71.73 scoring average through three fall tournaments and finished in the top-10 in all three events this fall.
Kollin and the 35th-ranked Wolves will begin their spring season on February 22-23 at the Hurricane Invitational at Doublegate County Club in Albany, Georgia.