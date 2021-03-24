The University of West Georgia softball team took two of three from visiting West Alabama this past weekend in a Gulf South Conference series at University Field.
The Wolves captured Friday’s single game in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel and split Saturday’s twin bill, rolling in the opener in a 9-3 contest before having their seven-game win streak come to a close in the 2-1 setback in the nightcap.
Game 1
Kya Draper and Lexi Close put the Wolves (13-4, 9-3 GSC) on their backs in Friday’s opener, propelling the host squad to the 1-0 win over the Tigers (11-10, 7-8).
Draper, a sophomore right-hander, needed just one run of support on a night where she won her sixth game, and the senior Close provided that run, slugging her sixth home run of the season in the fourth inning.
The Wolves played perfect defense behind Draper, who allowed just two base-runners via hits and struck out six. The Tigers received a quality pitching performance of their own from Kacy Noland, as she pitched a complete game, allowing just the one run on the Close blast.
Close's big opposite-field shot led off the fourth inning for the Wolves, and proved to be the difference on a cool March evening. The home run was the 18th of Close's career, ranking her seventh all-time at UWG.
Despite the lack of run support, Draper stayed cool and collected in the circle.
"I didn't really feel the pressure because I knew defensively I had them there,” Draper said. "Honestly, everything just felt the same, nothing changed, and I just stuck to my original mindset.”
West Alabama got its only hard-hit ball of the night with two outs in the seventh, putting the potential tying run on in the final frame. But Draper continued to dominate by striking out the final batter of the night.
Close (2-for-3, HR) had the lone multiple-hit effort in the Game 1 win on Friday.
Game 2
The Wolves sent Morgan Goree to the circle in Saturday’s opener, and the offense gave her an early lead with a first-inning run. But the defense made two errors behind the senior righty, allowing the Tigers to tie things up in the next half inning.
Sophomore second baseman Kristyn Nix, who went 4-for-4 in the game, drove in a second UWG run in the third, and then had a big two-out double in the fourth, pushing the UWG lead to 4-1.
West Alabama got two runs back in the fifth as the Tigers' leading hitter, catcher Peyton Coots, slugged a two-run bomb to make it a 4-3 UWG lead.
UWG senior first baseman Cassie Henderson then led off the bottom half of the fifth with a solo shot, stretching the lead to 5-3.
West Georgia struck for more insurance runs in the sixth, pushing across four runs on five hits. One of those hits was the seventh home run of the season for Close. Senior third baseman Ashley Ellison and senior right fielder Madison Slappey also had RBI singles in the frame.
Close came on in relief of Goree, pitching 2.2 innings of no-hit ball to earn her third save of the year. Goree went 4.1 innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs and three total.
Offensively, Nix led with her four hits, while sophomore left fielder Chandler Mevis chipped in with a 3-for-4 game, as Nix and Mevis combined for seven of UWG's 12 hits.
Game 3
West Georgia's win streak ended at seven games in Saturday’s nightcap, as Noland got the best of the Wolves in her second start of the series. In a rematch of Friday's starters, Noland held UWG to just one run on seven hits.
Draper wasn't bad herself for a second straight day, pitching five innings and giving up one run on five hits.
Slappey drove in UWG's only run of the game in the second, as her double to right-center pushed across junior catcher Allie Parkerson.
The Tigers struck for two in the sixth inning, as a leadoff single, walk and a sacrifice bunt put two Tigers in scoring position with just one out. Close came on in relief again and gave up a single to right fielder Nicole Buccieri that scored two and proved to be enough behind Noland's pitching performance.
Close took the loss despite allowing just one hit in two innings of relief while striking out six.
Senior center fielder Hannah Scarbrough had two hits at the top of the UWG lineup, while Nix, Mevis, Ellison, Parkerson and Slappey also registered hits.
UWG returns to GSC action on Saturday and Sunday with a three-game series against Lee. Saturday’s twin bill starts at 1 p.m., followed by 1 p.m. finale on Sunday.