The University of West Georgia softball team slammed its way to a Gulf South Conference sweep of Union over the weekend at University Field.
The Wolves waited out the weather for a 6-2 win Saturday evening and proceeded to enjoy a picture-perfect Sunday afternoon with two more ‘W’s. The doubleheader was highlighted by a walk-off grand slam in the opener for a 7-3, nine-inning thriller of a win before sealing the series sweep in a 4-3 triumph in the nightcap.
West Georgia (20-8, 16-5 GSC) carries the momentum into a huge road trip to first-place Valdosta State (25-3, 19-2), which is ranked No. 3 in the nation, for a three-game series on Saturday and Sunday at Blazer Park.
Game 1
In the 6-2 victory on Saturday, the Wolves got on the board first, pushing across three runs in the second inning. The first of those came on a double by senior right fielder Madison Slappey, scoring sophomore left fielder Chandler Mevis, who reached on a one-out walk and moved to second on a single by senior catcher Leslie Brogden.
Brogden and Slappey both eventually came around to score when senior third baseman Ashley Ellison delivered a bloop single to put the home team up 3-0.
Union got two runs back in the fourth as a single and two-run blast from Samantha McDaniel chased UWG sophomore starter Kya Draper.
That’s all the Lady Bulldogs would get, however, as senior Lexi Close delivered four innings of shutout relief, striking out five while allowing three hits. Close would earn the win in the contest, moving her to 5-1 on the season.
Close wouldn’t need any insurance runs, but the offense gave her three more in the home half of the sixth. With the bases loaded, senior center fielder Hannah Scarbrough drove in two with a long single off the wall, making it 5-2. The sixth run of the game came from Ellison, who knocked in half of UWG’s runs for the day.
A trio of Wolves had multi-hit games, as Ellison led the way, going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Senior shortstop Alley Taylor also had two hits, scored a run and stole a pair of bases. Slappey recorded a pair of hits with one RBI.
Game 2
In Sunday’s opener, West Georgia got on the board in the first inning as Taylor doubled home sophomore second baseman Kristyn Nix to give UWG senior starter Morgan Goree a 1-0 lead.
Ellison then made it a 2-0 lead in the fourth with an RBI base knock to score Slappey.
It appeared that was all Goree would need, but in the top of the seventh, a walk, a hit batsman, two hits, an error and a wild pitch would push across three Lady Bulldog runs, as Union took its first lead of the series.
West Georgia answered with a rally of its own in the seventh, using back-to-back singles from Ellison and Nix and an RBI double by senior designated hitter Kayla Hughes to tie things up at 3-3 and set the stage for a dramatic finish in extra innings.
The Wolves loaded the bases in the eighth, but couldn’t push a run across as Union turned a double play to get out of the jam. The visitors would have no such luck in the ninth.
Hughes roped a one-out single, and after sophomore Sydney Seymour pinch ran for her, she took second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a single by Taylor. The UWG shortstop would then steal second and Mevis drew a walk, bringing Close to the plate who picked on opportune time for her 20th career home run.
Close belted the pitch to deep-center and over the wall to propel the Wolves to a 7-3 victory, giving her two grand slams this season.
The Hillsboro, Missouri, native becomes the eighth member of the 20-career home run club in school history.
Goree pitched all nine innings, striking out 12 batters in the process. The Senoia product tossed 148 pitches on the day and was extremely solid in extra innings, tossing perfect frames in the eighth and ninth.
West Georgia had 10 hits in the game, including three from Hughes. Fellow seniors Ellison, Taylor and Close also had two hits and combined for six RBI.
Game 3
UWG head coach Al Thomas summoned senior Katie Foote in the series finale and received a solid performance, as she tossed six innings and gave up just three runs total and two earned.
West Georgia got on the board in the second, as Close was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Later in the frame, UWG scored a run on what could have been the strangest double play ever recorded.
With the bases still loaded, Brogden popped one up on the infield, which was ruled an infield fly and then misplayed.
The runners advanced and one scored while one was thrown out at third.
A leadoff triple by Alyssa Ward and a Sarah Smith sacrifice fly provided a third-inning run for the Lady Bulldogs, cutting the lead in half.
But it was Hughes continuing her solid day overall in the bottom half as she homered to center field, scoring two as Nix had reached on a hustle double.
Union got two runs in sixth on an error and a blast from Mackenzi David, making it a one-run game.
Close came on in relief in the seventh, inducing a groundout, striking the next batter out and then getting the third out on a fly ball to earn her GSC-leading fourth save of the season.
The UWG bats were held to just three hits, but took advantage of three walks and three hit batters to earn their 20th win of the season.