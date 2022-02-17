UWG’s baseball team dropped their second consecutive game on Tuesday after a 6-3 loss to the Augusta Jaguars.
West Georgia struggled at the plate as the Wolves pushed across a season-low three runs and hit .182 as a team.
Robert Coleman was on the hill for the Wolves as the junior made his second start of the season. Coleman surrendered his first and only run of the game in the first inning courtesy of an Augusta RBI-single that gave the Jaguars a 1-0 lead to begin.
After two innings of work, Jack Rasmussen got the call from the bullpen to relieve Robert Coleman. After two clean innings from Rasmussen, the UWG bats got hot as three-straight RBI-singles from Jackson Webb, Edgar Cruz, and Brody Wortham gave West Georgia a 3-1 lead, heading into the fifth inning.
Andrew Smith would get the ball to start the fifth inning, relieving Jack Rasmussen who pitched two scoreless innings. Following the pitching change, Augusta got a run back as back-to-back doubles from the Jaguars cut the West Georgia lead to 3-2. The Wolves offense couldn’t respond in the bottom of the fifth as UWG went down 1-2-3 to send the game to the sixth.
After a scoreless sixth inning, Austyn Wright got the call from the bullpen to pitch the seventh where Augusta retook the lead thanks to a two-run double that made it 4-3 Jaguars. With runners on second and third with still nobody out in the inning, Wright was able to work out of the jam to keep it a 4-3 game.
We moved to the eighth inning after the Wolves were held hitless for the fourth straight inning in the bottom of the seventh. In the Eighth, coach Jeff Smith made his fourth call to the bullpen as he inserted Garrett Mishoe into the game to relieve Austyn Wright.
Augusta started the eighth inning with a single up the middle which was followed by three wild pitches from Mishoe that scored the baserunner to make it 5-3 Augusta.
Coach Smith would make his final call to the bullpen in the ninth as Ronny Piepmeier relieved Garrett Mishoe. A sacrifice fly from the Jaguars made it 6-3 as we went into the bottom of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, Anthony Calabro reached on an error which was quickly erased as Sam Ladner grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
West Georgia will be back in action on Saturday when they head to Pensacola, Florida for a doubleheader with the West Florida Argonauts that’s set to start at 2 p.m.