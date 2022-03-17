The West Georgia All-Star basketball games will be held at Carrollton High School on Saturday March 19. There will be underclassmen and senior games for both girls and boys basketball. Admission to the event is $15.
“This is the third year that we have hosted this event,” said Carrollton girls basketball coach Shon Thomaston. “The inspiration was to showcase from our surrounding area who normally may not get to play in an event like this. Other areas had been doing all star games for years, so we figured our kids deserve the opportunity to be showcased in this fashion as well. Other areas started to invite our kids to play so it only made sense to keep them close to home.”
According to Thomaston, players are chosen based on coach nominations. “Once nominations are made the event hosts call players based on information provided by the coaches. Then, the players either accept, or decline the invite. If they decline the event hosts go to an alternate list to pull the next wave of players.”
Underclassmen Girls (4 p.m.)The red team will be led by Coach Stephens of Heritage. This team will be composed of Douglas County’s Destiny Davis, Daija Preston and Jocelyn Faison; New Manchester’s Paige Feares, Janitra Brown and Naya Herrera; East Coweta’s Jenaya Boler; Heritage’s Sk Evans, Sg Pass, Sara Cushing and Jazlyn Mena; Newnan’s Zarayah Hall and Shermya Green, Northgate’s Jasmine Arnold; Trinity’s Madison Morge and Aliyah Shaffer; and Lithia Springs’ Mya Harris.
The blue team’s coach will be Coach Helen Atkins from Heard County. Atkins will lead a team composed of Carrollton’s Eghosa Obasuyi, Kanija Daniel, Madison Swint and Mya Jones-Scarborough; Heard County’s Jayden Boykin, Jasmine Owens and Shyann Kelley; Central’s Kamry Mcewen; Bowdon’s Jakeria Brewer and Mia Mcintyre; Villa Rica’s Kiyah Swint and Gracie Byford; Chapel Hill’s Teleah Dunbar and Sarah Cordle; and Alexander’s Aseye Srigboh, Kyara Lawrence and Katlin Gould.
Underclassmen Boys (5:20 p.m.)The red team will be coached by Haralson County head coach Anthony Angle. This team will feature Heard County’s Roro Edmondson, LJ Green and Eli Lawson; Haralson County’s Jayden Ross and Rashaun Smith; Bremen’s Cade Costanzo and Nick Richardson; Central’s Max Young, Jay Harding and Maxx Williamson; Carrollton’s Keshaun Pace, Cameron Merritt and Eli Pippens; and Bowdon’s Will Huggins, Cameron Holloway and Authur Johnson.
The blue team will be led by Coach Keith Simmons from Lithia Springs. This team will include Hiram’s Sekai Lockhart, Amir Taylor, and Chase Tyler; Newnan’s Justyn Reid, Derrius Teagle and Jayden Morrison; Heritage’s Demetrius Gibson and Ian Hall; New Manchester’s Chase James Robinson, Jermaine Hines and Tyler Baldwin; Northgate’s Josh Orr and Eli Fitzgerald; and Lithia Springs’ Ziair Finch.
Senior Girls (6:40 p.m.)The red team will be coached by Joe Daniels of Trinity Christian. The red team will be made up of Bowdon’s Sariah Anderson; Heard County’s Zekylah Boyd and Mykhai Echols; Lamar County’s Zaria Fletcher; Carrollton’s Kehinde (Deuce) Obasuyi and Jasmine Jones; Bremen’s Alli Augustin; Villa Rica’s Kaela Ward; Trinity’s Zsofi Telegdy; and Northgate’s Demetria Parham and Hannah Sizemore.
The blue team for the senior girls’ game will be led by Coach Quacy Timmons from East Coweta. The blue team will be East Coweta’s Letiya Reeves, Amya Walker, Aaliyah Ferrell, Tuianna Taggars and Lelia Henderson; Newnan’s Sara Gonzalez and Sarai Landero; and Heritage’s Michaela Mikko, Haylah Spence and Quinn Wall.
Senior Boys (7:50 p.m.)The red team will be coached by Don Bray of Carrollton. This team will feature many local stars including Central’s Brian Bain and Jojo Bell; Heard County’s Jameer Cook and Ike O’Neil; Alexander’s Joffery Nunnally; Bremen’s Cam Teems and Cole Quesada; Bowdon’s Kolton Drummond; Carrollton’s Terrell Carmichael, Maleke Terry and Dayvionne Bigsby, Douglas County’s Chris Ruise; Central Christian’s Trei Parker; and Bowdon’s Andrew Hopson.
The blue team, led by Coach Jerome of Heritage, will include Hiram’s Jayden Clark and Kevin Hull; Heritage’s Shaun Nichols and Malachi Townsend; Lithia Springs’ Langston Terry and Cristian Willis; Haralson County’s Noah Rasmussen and Jacob Wood; New Manchester’s Jordan Edmond and Kaden Brown; Newnan’s Zion Brown and JJ Walden; East Coweta’s Jordan Edun, Sammie Moss and Joshua Cameron; and Northgate’s Kenny Orr.