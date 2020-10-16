Bowdon 23, Gordon Lee 21 (Final)
Bremen 21, Darlington 20 (Final)
Carrollton 7, South Paulding 7 (3Q)
Central 47, Northwest Whitfield 35 (4Q)
Mt. Zion 14, Armuchee 0 (1Q)
Heard County vs. Temple (score not available)
Elbert County vs. Haralson County (score not available)
Villa Rica vs. Chapel Hill (score not available)
Scores from Gradick Sports
