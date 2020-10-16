Bowdon 23, Gordon Lee 21 (Final)
Bremen 21, Darlington 20 (Final)
Carrollton 41, South Paulding 21 (Final)
Central 54, Northwest Whitfield 35 (Final)
Mt. Zion 31, Armuchee 14 (Final)
Chapel Hill 32, Villa Rica 21 (Final)
Haralson County (loss by forfeit to Elbert County)
