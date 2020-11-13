Heard County 21, Bremen 14 (Final)
Bowdon 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 14 (4Q)
Carrollton 22, Alexander 17 (3Q)
Cedartown 34, Central 0 (3Q)
Mt. Zion 35, Trion 14 (3Q)
Villa Rica vs. New Manchester (score not available)
Note: Temple hosts Callaway on Saturday. Haralson County defeated Callaway 36-29 on Tuesday.
Scores from Gradick Sports
