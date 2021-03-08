Warriors repeat on the hardwood

By Staff Reports
The Oak Mountain Academy boys basketball team overcame a slow start in the GISA Class A title game Saturday at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus to beat Twiggs Academy 66-54. It was the second straight championship for the Warriors under head coach Terrell Barkley.
Three players finished in double figures for Oak Mountain, with Zack Vavrik leading the way with 19 points and Zuri Greene and Reese Harden finishing with 14 points each.
The Warriors trailed 17-12 at the end of the first quarter before going on a 19-10 run in the second quarter to lead 31-22 at the break. Harden connected on two 3-point shots in the first half to help OMA steal the momentum.
OMA stretched the lead to 50-39 at the end of the third quarter. Greene connected on two 3-point shots in that period to help pace the offense.
Vavrik controlled the offense inside for the Warriors throughout the game.
Twiggs made one late run in the second half, cutting OMA’s lead to four before the Warriors closed out the game with some clutch free-throw shooting.