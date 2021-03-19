Not a bad start to a new era in athletics for Villa Rica High.
Wildcat student athletes went to Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Ga., last weekend and brought home the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association championship for weightlifting in the Class 5A division.
New head football coach Tim Barron, who took the team to both state and area competitions, said the west Georgia region could very well be the leader in strength training at the high school level in the state. So he saw simply advancing out of the area into Louisville as a major feat all by itself.
“I don’t know how many people really know or understand strength training,” said Barron. “If you look back over the past 10 years at how many state champion lifting teams … I guess it goes even further back than that … but for years and years this area has done a really good job in the area of strength training.
“We knew (the area meet) was going to be a learning experience for us. There’s Bremen, Haralson, Heard, Rockmart, Bowdon. All of these programs do a great job in the weight room. We got it handed to us a little bit by the local guys.”
The learning experience, he explained, was due to the fact this was their first trip to such a competition.
It was at the state meet that Barron said teams competed against their classification.
“For them to see other schools doing it well, it was an eye-opener,” said Barron. “We had two weeks to prepare, learn from our mistakes we made, and go do better at state than what we did at area. Each of our kids lifted more weight and totaled more weight at state than they did at area. That’s a plus.”
It’s one of those competitions where your team can only control its own performance and can’t affect anyone else. Barron said it was a “phenomenal” showing in effort, but the Wildcats impressed him in ways having nothing to do with weights.
“To me, way more important than winning the state championship was how our kids carried themselves,” he said. “We went Friday and stayed in a hotel. That’s the reward for us qualifying for state. We pick out a hotel with a swimming pool, and we feed them good. We treat them like young men. They earned this right.
“They were ‘Yes sir,’ ‘No sir.’ ‘Yes ma’am,’ ‘No ma’am.’ For some of our kids, they’ve never experienced anything like that, to get to go to a place with an indoor pool, swim and play, and not have to worry if they have or don’t have money. It gave us a chance to get away from school, to bond and get to know each other outside of football.”
Barron’s son Austin Barron and Neil Strickland run the strength program for Villa Rica High.
Bryson Ausby was one Wildcat who shined particularly to Barron, who believes Ausby has a chance to be pound-for-pound the strongest student-athlete in the state over all classifications. Ausby won the 150-pound class.
Other Wildcat winners individually were Myrion Robinson, 140; Calon Bearden, 170; DaVajay Foster, 205; and Jacoby Johnson, heavyweight.
Also at the state meet for Villa Rica were Jeremiah Fuller, second in 140; Zantavious Graham, second in 160; Braden Jones, second in 170; Hudson Hyeman, second in 190; Sawyer Daniel, second in 205; R.J. Johnson, second in 245; Thomas Daniel, second in heavyweight; Jaiden Terry, third in 160; Cade Robinson, third in 180; Anthony Ndyaye, third in 190; Willie Wilson, third in 245; Raf Lawson, fourth in 150; and Nathaniel Brock, fourth in 180.