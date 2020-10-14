The Villa Rica Lady Wildcats had plenty of reason to celebrate Monday night, sweeping Chapel Hill 12-6 and 9-7 in the Region 6-AAAAA championship.
Both teams headed into the best-of-three series with undefeated region records.
With the sweep. Villa Rica goes into the state tournament later this year as the No. 1 seed out of the region.
The Lady Wildcats finished with a 20-7 overall record and a 12-0 mark in league play.
Chapel Hill also makes the state tournament as the No. 2 seed.
Villa Rica took a 7-2 lead after three innings in the first game and a 7-3 lead after three innings in the nightcap to seal the region championship.
The Lady Panthers put a scare into Lady Wildcats in the night cap with a four-run rally in the last inning before Villa Rica slammed the door.
Villa Rica finished the first game with 14 hits including three doubles from Toree Wofford, who also picked up the win from the pitching circle with four strikeouts.
Wofford also added a hit to finish a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate.
Sarah Barrett and Chloe Smith each had two hits.
In the nightcap, Villa Rica used extra-base hits to account for its offensive damage.
Emily Scara led the way with two homers and six RBIs. Her home run tally included a grand slam.
Chloe Smith, Grace Weldon and Wofford doubled. Wofford finished with two doubles.
Pitcher Aubrey Kent struck out four in the win.
Lady Wildcats 12, Lady Panthers 6CH-200 1300-641
VR-331 122x-12146
W-Toree Wofford
L -Taylor Smith
Lady Wildcats 9, Lady Panthers 7VR-304 001 1-9124
CH-021 000 4-791
W-Aubrey Kerst
L-Miranda Johnson
HR-Emily Scara (2)
Bowdon: The Bowdon Lady Red Devils broke a losing streak Monday night with a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over Armuchee.
Caroline Huggins sealed the victory with a two-RBI performance.
Trailing 5-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Bowdon scored twice to walk off with the victory.
Madalyn Langley, Anna Messer, Makayla Nunn, Trista Gay doubled.
The Lady Red Devils improved to 7-12 on the season and erased the bad memories of a 6-4 loss to Trion and a 4-0 loss to Gordon Lee.
Gordon Lee limited the Red Devils to just two hits.
Reagan Thompson and Madalyn Langley each reached for the Lady Red Devils.
Maggie Harris struck out two in the loss for Bowdon.
Against Trion, Bowdon led 4-3 after three innings, but gave up three runs in the fourth before dropping the contest.
Anna Messer’s grand slam in the first inning accounted for all of the Lady Red Devils’ runs.
Despite the loss, Harris turned in a solid performance with 11 strikeouts from the circle.
Lady Bulldogs 6, Lady Red Devils 4T-102 300 0-652
B-400 000 0-444
W-Lawrence
L-Harris
HR-Messer (grand slam)
Lady Trojans 6, Lady Red Devils 4GL-100 102 0-452
B-000 000 0-024
Bremen: The Lady Blue Devils ended last week with a 19-8 record after losing once and winning once.
Bremen’s victory came with a 10-2 decision against Chapel Hill. The Lady Blue Devils fell 3-0 against Alexander.
In the eight-run victory over Chapel Hill, Bremen built a 9-2 lead after four innings. The Blue Devils added one more run in the fifth to win the game by the mercy rule.
Zoe Cook drove in four runs and finished with two hits to spark the offense for Bremen
In the loss Alexander scored all three runs in the fourth.
Ella Harrod, Ella Hand and Alvia Matthews had hits for Bremen. Lindsey Haley had six strikeouts in the loss.
Lady Blue Devils 10, Lady Panthers 2CH-011 000-240
B-222 31-10102
W-Lindsey Haley
L-Taylor Smith
Lady Cougars 3, Lady Blue Devils 0A-003 000 0-360
B-000 000 0-030
W-Brayley Mimbs
L-Lindsey Haley
Carrollton: The Carrollton Lady Trojans closed out their regular season softball schedule last week splitting games against River Ridge and Dalton.
They added an 8-7 victory Monday over South Paulding on Monday with Scout Jennings homering and driving in three RBIs.
Juls Batts and Oliva Mason added doubles.
In the Dalton game, neither team scored early and the game remained scoreless through the first four innings.
The Lady Trojans added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Dalton pushed its only run across the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
Carrollton’s Scout Jennings homered in the game as part of her three-hit day.
Jaycie Hand picked up the victory with one strikeout.
Kayla Harley had two hits. She also had two of the team’s three hits in the loss to River Ridge that ended after four innings by the mercy rule
Lady Knights 8, Lady Trojans 0C-000 0 -031
RR-002 6-881
W-Osada
L-Hand
Lady Trojans 3, Lady Catamounts 1C-000 0111-382
D-000 000 180
Central: The Central Lady Lions head into the final week of the softball season with a 18-6 overall record and 14-3 record in Region 7-AAAA action.
Central was scheduled to play Northwest Whitfield today in region action.
In two of its most recent games, Central beat Pickens County 8-0 and 6-1.
In the team’s 6-1 victory, Alexis Warren had perfect control, striking out five and walking none.
Ava Tyson, Chelsea Jeffers, Hayden Salter and Emma Shoemake each drove in runs.
Shoemake and Tyson also doubled.
In the 8-0 shutout, Karley Fuller gave up four hits and struck out four.
She and teammate Mary Beth Griffin also had a double and an RBI to go along with their three-hit performances.
Tyson also had two RBIs.
Lady Lions 8, Lady Tornadoes 0C-211 13X-8114
P-000 00-041
W-Karley Fuller
L-Emma Black
Lady Lions 6, Lady Tornadoes 1P-000 1010-171
C-100 105X-681
W-Alexis Warren
L-McKayla Kirchoff
