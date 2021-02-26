After a 72-67 home win against Cass High from Bartow County Wednesday, the Villa Rica High boys basketball team moves on in the GHSA 5A tournament. The Wildcats' second-round foe is Clarke Central High, and the game takes place today (Feb. 27) in Athens.
Against Cass, Villa Rica led 16-14 after the first quarter and 35-31 at halftime. When Cass went up in points during the second quarter, Caleb Odom sank a 3-pointer for an advantage the hosts didn't give up the rest of the game.
The Wildcats were able to extend that lead by double figures in second half action. Two times in the final period Cass went on 6-0 scoring runs, but more 3-point shots made by Odom and Kobie Hussion kept the visitors at bay.
Villa Rica entered state competition as the No. 2 seed from Region 6-5A.