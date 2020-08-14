Carrollton High School girls’ basketball standout De’Mauri Flournoy has committed to Vanderbilt University.
In April, the senior point guard announced her verbal commitment to the Nashville-based university after completing her third season with the Lady Trojans.
“She is one of the top players in the country because she honestly puts the work in every day,” said Shon Thomaston, head girls’ basketball coach of CHS. “Vanderbilt is getting a steal because this kid is as elite as they come.”
Out of the multiple Division I offers, from athletic programs including Georgia State University, Ohio State University, Georgetown University, and the University of Pittsburgh, Flournoy decided the Vanderbilt Commodores women’s basketball program was best suited for her talents.
Flournoy is considered a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 17 point guard in the nation, according to ESPN’s 2021 HoopGurlz Basketball Prospects rankings.
Flournoy led the Lady Trojans to a successful 20-11 season and carried her team to the third round of the 2020 GHSA Class AAAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, where they experienced a tough loss to the state champion, Buford High School.
During the championship run, Daniel Olson, a contributor to espnW, described Flournoy as an explosively athletic lead-guard with the skill to finish beyond the arc and a defensive menace who consistently finishes off of turnovers.
At the end of the 2020 season, Flournoy was named Sandy’s Spiel Class 5A Player of the Year, and attributed to the GACA Class 5A North All-State first team and ATOC Team of the Year.
In addition to her most recent accolades, Flournoy was an All-Region and All-State first team player in 2018 and 2019. She also was a part of the 2019 ATOC Team of the Year and named 2018 Times-Georgian Newcomer of the Year.
Throughout Flournoy’s career at CHS, she has converted 1,560 points, 343 assists, 241 steals, and 235 three-pointers in 92 games. Thomaston believes she could become the school’s all-time leading scorer next season, if they are allowed to play.
“The best thing about De’Mauri is the fact that she cares so much about her teammates and she represents our program and school with class at all times,” Thomaston said. “De’Mauri Flournoy is the true definition of excellence.”
