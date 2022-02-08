UWG women stay in front of AUM

Behind three double-digit scorers, the UWG women's basketball team defeated Auburn Montgomery 73-62 on Monday night, earning a second-straight Gulf South Conference win.
Siera Carter led with 18 points while Jaylin Austin added 15 and Zaria Bankston chipped in with 12. As a team, the Wolves shot 50 percent (29-of-58) from the field, putting up their best shooting night of the season.
West Georgia (8-10, 5-8 GSC) improved to 10-1 all-time against Auburn Montgomery, and remained perfect against the Warhawks at home, improving to 7-0.
Much of the first half was controlled by the Wolves, leading by as much as 10 at one point.
In the first quarter, Zaria Bankston and Siera Carter led off the scoring for the Wolves, both having their own 4-point runs putting the Wolves up early.
The Wolves and Warhawks traded buckets for most of the half, but a Carter layup late in the first gave West Georgia their biggest lead of the quarter, which was five. Wolves lead 19-14 at the end of one.
In the second quarter, it was Mariah Holder who got the scoring started for the Wolves with a layup. Then, for the next four and a half minutes, the Wolves would go on an 11-6 run, which would give them their biggest lead of the half at 10 points.
During that run, the Wolves got a bucket from Jaylin Austin, three free throws from Lanee Edwards, and a three-pointer from Tayha Campbell. From that point on, the Warhawks would take over, scoring 13 points to end the half, and cutting the lead to just two going into halftime.
West Georgia may have played their best quarter of the season in the third, outscoring AUM 24-9. The Wolves were 10-of-19 from the field in the period, including a trio of three-pointers. Late in the period, UWG would take their biggest lead of the game at 20.
Auburn Montgomery would use full court pressure to force eight turnovers in the final quarter. They were able to close the deficit to 11 before the final horn.
On the glass, Carter led the Wolves with seven rebounds, while Austin grabbed six. Bankston had a good night at the point, racking up seven assists.
West Georgia is right back in action on Wednesday night, traveling to Lee to take on the Lady Flames at 5:30 p.m. from Walker Arena in Cleveland, Tennessee.