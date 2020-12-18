The University of West Georgia’s women’s basketball team heads into the Christmas break with a 2-1 record.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams in the Gulf South Conference are playing a conference only schedule.
In its last game on Tuesday, the Wolves beat Auburn-Montgomery 48-40 in West Georgia’s home opener.
The Wolves opened the season with a 77-72 victory over Montevallo before losing to Valdosta State 82-69.
Against UAM, the Wolves built a 21-8 lead at the half and then shook off a comeback in the second half by their guest.
UAM cut the lead to 32-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolves were outscored 17-16 in the fourth quarter.
Zaria Bankston led West Georgia with 13 points.
West Georgia played stellar defense, scoring 20 points off of UAM turnovers.
The Wolves benefitted from solid bench play en route to the win, getting 20 points from its reserves.
West Georgia will play Shorter in back-to-back home games when it returns from the Christmas break on Jan. 2.
In the victory against Montevallo, Taylor Brown turned in a solid shooting effort, converting on 7 of 11 shots from the field and all eight free-throw attempts to finish with 22 points.
Morgan Perkins finished with 16 points.
West Georgia trailed Montevallo 59-46 heading into the fourth quarter, but put the game away by outscoring Montevallo 26-18.
Three players finished with double figures, including Siera Carter, who led with 15 points in the loss to Valdosta State.
Lanee Edwards added 12 and Brown 11.
After three games, Brown has started all three games and leads the team with an 11.7 point per game average.
Morgan Perkins is also scoring in doubled figures and heads to the Christmas break averaging 10.7 points per game.
Carter has also started all three games and is averaging 9.7 points per game.
Carter has drained four 3-pointers to lead the team.
Brown has hit all 14 of her free throws. She is also the team leader in assists with seven.
Perkins is the Wolves’ top rebounder, pulling down 26, including 19 on the defensive end.