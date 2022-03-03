It’s right back to Gulf South Conference play for the UWG softball team with the Wolves heading to Jackson, Tennessee for a three-game set with the Union Bulldogs beginning on Friday.
Weather has forced a shift to the schedule for the second straight weekend as the Wolves and Bulldogs are now set for a Friday doubleheader at 2 p.m. EST and a series finale at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday from Fesmire Softball Field.
The Wolves will play at Union on Friday, March 4 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and on Saturday, March 5 at 1p.m.
West Georgia (6-11, 0-6 GSC) is coming off of a doubleheader sweep of previously unbeaten Albany State as the Wolves snapped a seven-game skid on Wednesday, and they will look to continue the momentum as UWG is searching for their first GSC win of the season.
Meanwhile, Union (5-11, 2-4 GSC) is on a four-game losing streak after dropping the back end of a non-conference doubleheader to Shorter and then being swept on the road by UAH last weekend.
The Wolves have won seven straight games over Union, sweeping series in Carrollton in 2019 and 2021 with a GSC Tournament game sandwiched in between.
Leading UWG offensively is Hannah Scarbrough with her .345 average. The senior is settled back into the leadoff role this year and currently leads the team with three home runs. Alley Taylor is second on the team in hitting with a .340 average and leads the Wolves with 12 RBIs.
Sophomore R.J. Janke has been a shot in the arm for the Wolves offense as she is on a five-game hitting streak, and is batting .400 against GSC foes. Janke missed a few games earlier this season with an injury, and on Wednesday, she slugged her first homer of the season in the game two win over Albany State.
For the Bulldogs, Brooke Puckett leads in hitting and RBIs with a .400 average and eight RBIs. Fallon Groves leads Union in doubles with four and has one of two triples for the Bulldogs.
In the circle, Macy Ann McKnight leads UWG with a 5.28 ERA trough 53.0 innings pitched. Se picked up a win and a save in 6.2 innings of work during Wednesday’s road doubleheader. The save was the first of her career and the win improved her to 4-5 on the season.
Union is led by Laken DiStefano with a 2.75 ERA. DiStefano, Reese Taylor, Kira Finkley, and Olivia Baker have all shared the pitching load with each amassing at least 20 innings.
First pitch between the Wolves and Bulldogs is set for 2 p.m. EST on Friday afternoon. The series concludes with a 1 p.m. EST first pitch on Saturday.