The UWG softball team is set to dip back into non-conference play this week as the Wolves head to Albany, Georgia for a doubleheader against Albany State.
West Georgia (4-11) is coming off of a tough weekend against 15th-ranked Auburn Montgomery where the Wolves were swept for the second straight week in Gulf South Conference play.
Wednesday’s non-conference matchup is another tough one for UWG as the Wolves take on undefeated Albany State (14-0) on the road.
The Golden Rams’ offense presents a challenge to the UWG pitching staff as ASU is hitting .413 as a team, which ranks seventh in all of Division II. As an offense, Albany State has scored 114 total runs, which is good for eighth in the country.
Freshman Madison Hurt is leading ASU in hitting, boasting a .556 average with two doubles and a triple. Sydney Pettus is another big bat in the ASU lineup as she leads the team with five home runs and 20 RBIs.
For the Wolves offense, Hannah Scarbrough leads with a .347 average, and has eight extra-base hits including a team-high three home runs. Scarbrough also leads the Wolves in runs scored with 12. Also at the top of the order for the Wolves is Alley Taylor with a .325 average and a team-best 12 RBIs and Chandler Mevis with a .302 average.
The pitching advantage leans the way of Albany State on paper as ASU’s team ERA sits at 3.12 as opposed to the Wolves’ 6.84, although UWG’s strength of schedule is much tougher than that of the Golden Rams.
First pitch is set for 2 p.m. from Albany, Georgia on Wednesday, March 2.