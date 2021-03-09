ROME – A Saturday sweep capped off the weekend for the University of West Georgia softball team as it took all three games of the Gulf South Conference series against in-state rival Shorter.
The Wolves captured Game 1 in a 7-0 decision before plating 15 runs in a lopsided 15-3 win over the Lady Hawks in the series finale. On Friday, UWG started things off with a 5-1 victory.
Game 1 (Saturday)
In Game 1 of the doubleheader, the UWG offense put up seven runs behind a fantastic start from Morgan Goree. Goree went the distance for her 19th career complete game. The senior allowed five hits and zero walks on Saturday while striking out a season-high 11 batters. It marks the fifth time in her career she has racked up double-digit strikeouts.
West Georgia (9-3, 7-2 GSC) got on the board in the second on a two-run homer from senior shortstop Alley Taylor. The Coral Springs, Florida, native's 11th career home run scored senior first baseman Lexi Close and put the Wolves up early.
The next UWG run would come across in the fifth when senior designated player Kayla Hughes hit a sacrifice fly that brought senior right fielder Madison Slappey across the plate.
In the sixth, the Wolves got three runs on a pair of home runs. The first was a leadoff bomb from Close. After junior third baseman Maddie Gorsuch earned a walk, it was Slappey slugging her first home run of the season, pushing the lead to 6-0.
Another RBI from Taylor, this one on a double, provided a seventh run for good measure in the final frame.
Taylor and Slappey both had two hits apiece and combined for five RBI. Senior center fielder Hannah Scarbrough stole another base, giving her six swipes in seven attempts.
Game 2 (Saturday)
In the series finale, West Georgia got two runs early as a second-inning double from sophomore second baseman Kristyn Nix gave the Wolves a 2-0 lead.
Shorter (4-10, 0-6) got a run back in its half of the second to cut the deficit in half, but in the third sophomore left fielder Chandler Mevis delivered a towering, two-run shot to right field to make it 4-1. The dinger was the first of her career for the Petaluma, California, native.
The Lady Hawks plated two runs in the third, chasing UWG starter Macy Ann McKnight. The freshman's final line was 2.2 innings pitched with two earned runs allowed and a pair of strikeouts. Close came on in relief and pitched 4.1 innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven batters and earning the win.
In the fourth, Nix led off with a double, later scoring on a Cassie Henderson RBI single. Close then provided herself some cushion as she belted her second home run of the day and fifth of the season, making it an 8-3 game.
West Georgia then struck for seven runs on four hits, two walks and two Shorter errors in the seventh. Freshman pinch-hitter Lauren McElhaney had a big seventh, walking and later scoring in her first collegiate at-bat. In her second career at-bat, she belted a triple with the bases loaded, clearing the bags and stretching the UWG lead to 15-3.
Game 1 (Friday)
A five-run second inning and another stellar performance from sophomore Kya Draper powered the Wolves past the Lady Hawks for the 5-1 decision in the series opener on Friday afternoon. Draper went the distance again for her third complete game of the season, improving to 4-0 on the season.
The West Georgia offense gave Draper all the support she would need in the second, pushing across all five runs in the frame. Taylor led off the second with a double, later scoring on a sacrifice fly from senior catcher Leslie Brogden. Following a walk and a single, Nix drove in Slappey and Scarbrough to make it 3-0.
Hughes added two more with a home run to left field, her second of the season, to stretch the lead to 5-0.
Draper struck out seven on the day and did not allow any walks. The sophomore spread three hits out, allowing one earned run on the day.
Up Next
UWG has a non-conference midweek doubleheader against Georgia College at home. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 4 p.m. today from University Field.