VICKSBURG, Miss. — With a chance to win the series on the road Saturday, the University of West Georgia softball team fell in a 7-6, eight-inning Gulf South Conference decision to Delta State. The Wolves split a doubleheader Friday, taking the opener in a 6-0 triumph and suffering a 7-6 setback in the nightcap.
Game 3
On a day where the Wolves left 14 runners on base and made five errors, they still had a chance to win the third game of the series Saturday. West Georgia led by two in the seventh and again by one in the eighth, but Delta State (8-6, 3-3 GSC) fought back each time and eventually won the game on a bases-loaded walk.
Delta State had to overcome a 4-0 deficit after Kayla Hughes put UWG up early with an RBI single in the first, and then again in the fourth before a two-run single by Alley Taylor gave the Wolves the four-run lead.
After a single DSU run in the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Statesmen made it a one-run game with two in the sixth.
Madison Slappey provided an insurance run with an RBI triple in the top of the seventh, but the Lady Statesmen responded with two runs in their final frame to force extra innings.
The Wolves took another lead after a Maddie Gorsuch single scored Chandler Mevis in the eighth.
Needing three outs to win the series, the Wolves made two errors, and allowed three walks in the eighth, allowing DSU to score a pair and win the series.
UWG used three pitchers on the day with Morgan Goree taking the loss, allowing four runs with one earned in 1.2 innings of relief.
Game 1
UWG starter Kya Draper would get every ounce of support she would need in the first inning of the series opener, and the sophomore righty put on a show in the Game 1 win on Friday. The McDonough native struck out a career-high 10 batters on her way to a complete-game, one-hit shutout. Draper moves to 3-0 on the season.
The West Georgia offense got four runs in the first to help Draper. Hannah Scarbrough started the frame with a walk and a stolen base, then scored on an RBI single from Hughes.
After Mevis reached first on a wild pitch on strike three, Taylor and Kristyn Nix then slugged back-to-back doubles, the first of which scored Hughes. Nix’s double cleared the bases, scoring Mevis and Taylor to make it 4-0.
Draper gave up her lone hit, a bunt single, in the bottom of the first and then allowed just four base-runners for the remaining six innings, surrendering three walks and a hit by pitch.
West Georgia added single runs in the fourth and seventh, as it was Scarbrough singling home a run in the fourth, and Nix picking up a third RBI with a single in the seventh.
Game 2
The Wolves took a first-inning lead for the second straight game, as Hughes belted a two-run bomb to put West Georgia up 2-0. But the Lady Statesmen responded with a home run of their own in their half of the first.
In her first action of 2021, Goree pitched six innings in the nightcap Friday, surrendering four hits, the second of which was Taylor Picou’s first-inning home run that put DSU up 3-2. Goree struggled with command, walking four and hitting one batter, but the homer was the only extra-base hit she allowed and she had 10 strikeouts.
The game stayed 3-2 until the sixth when UWG got it started with a Mevis single and a Taylor walk. After a sacrifice bunt, Cassie Henderson had a big hit, singling home the two runners and taking second on the throw in the process while giving UWG the lead.
The Wolves got two more in the sixth as Slappey ripped an RBI double and then came in to score on a Scarbrough single.
The Lady Statesmen answered in the sixth, however, as it was Picou again driving in a run with a single. But the big blow came in the seventh, as DSU put up three runs, including game-winner crossing on a wild pitch.
West Georgia (6-3, 4-2 GSC) is back on the road this weekend, taking on Shorter in a three-game GSC series in Rome.