Nexus Licensing Group, a division of Fastlane and leading licensing management firm, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with University of West Georgia in which it will serve as its exclusive licensing agent of record.
Under the agreement, Nexus is helping University of West Georgia expand its brand reach and revenue potential through traditional retail and eCommerce channels. The firm is also developing and executing a strategic, integrated plan to protect and manage the college’s name and marks as well as enhance its retail strategy through customized marketing programs on campus and beyond.
“As we work to elevate our institution’s visibility and reputation, alignment with a partner who can take our licensing to the next level is a critical piece of our brand management strategy,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president. “We are thrilled to work with Nexus Licensing Group as we continue to increase our brand’s strength and recognition as we remain committed to curating a first-choice university for all our stakeholders.”
“UWG has a unique and recognizable brand and has positioned itself as a strong member of the Gulf South Conference,” said Brian Young, Principal and Managing Director of Nexus. “In the series of meetings leading to this point, we’ve realized there is incredible untapped potential for growth. We look forward to getting underway with the UWG team soon!”