Dave Moore’s squad flipped the script on Sunday.
Following three heartbreaking losses by five points or less to open the 2020-21 season, the third-year University of West Georgia men’s basketball head coach witnessed the growth of his ballclub by pulling out a tight one courtesy of an 85-81 Gulf South Conference triumph over Shorter at the Winthrop-King Centre.
“Finally. We made enough plays at the end and I thought we played a really good first half. I was really happy with how we executed on both ends of the floor in the first half,” Moore said. “Then they hit their stretch and they’ve got a lot of shot-makers. They started making shots and we started missing shots, but I was real proud of the poise that we had in the last three minutes. We made enough plays, we made enough foul shots to win the game. I’m proud of the guys and the effort. It’s nice to be on the winning end finally.”
The Wolves (1-3), who fell in a 75-70 tussle at Shorter on Saturday, raced out to a 43-31 halftime advantage and built as big as a 16-point lead in the opening minutes of the second half on Sunday before the Hawks (1-1) made their late-game charge.
Shorter trimmed the lead to single digits by the 12:42 mark of the second half and pulled within one following a 3-pointer from Charles Botchway with 6:02 remaining, but the Wolves would never relinquish the lead.
West Georgia used guard Cole Fisher’s fourth 3-pointer of the afternoon with 2:58 left in regulation to stretch the lead back to five and junior guard Deng Nhial sealed the deal from there at the charity stripe to send the Wolves into the win column.
Nhial was once again tremendous for West Georgia, finishing with a game-high 31 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including a 14-of-18 clip from the charity stripe in 35 minutes of action.
“When you get 31 on 12 shots, that’s awesome. Just awesome efficiency. He did a nice job,” Moore said. “He made my heart skip a beat a couple times on some missed foul shots there at the end, but he carried us.”
Moore also noted how Fisher’s sharp-shooting off the bench served as a major spark, especially in the first half, where he scored 11 of his 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting, going 3-for-4 from downtown.
“He really settled us in making shots and taking good, open shots. That was big for us,” Moore said. “To get 32 points off our bench I thought was another huge key to the game.”
This weekend also marked the return of junior guard Michael Zebetakis from injury, as he posted a double-double on Sunday with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“It’s big. He goes for 12 and 10 and he’s just solid. He’s going to guard his position, he’s going to make the right play. He’s unselfish and a relentless rebounder. He’s a guy who has continued to get better and better since his freshman year,” Moore said. “It’s nice to see him and Deng out there together. Two guys that we had their first year as freshmen and now they’re blossoming into juniors. They’re going to help carry us. When they play well, we’ve got a chance to beat anybody.”
On Saturday, the Wolves struggled offensively throughout the first half en route to a double-digit deficit in the opening minutes of the game.
They were able to find some offensive life in the closing minutes before the break to pull within 38-33 behind an eight-point effort from Zebetakis.
Shorter shot 15-of-27 (55.6%) from the floor in the first half, paced by a 12-point performance from Kelan Walker.
Moore noted how his offense resembled a group that hadn’t played a game in three weeks, connecting on just 12-of-35 (34.3%) from the field and going 0-for-7 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.
“It was disappointing how we started. I thought we responded and cut it to five at halftime. We came out and took a 10-point lead in the second half. We were getting stops and doing what we wanted to do defensively. Then their two guards took over,” Moore said.
The Wolves stormed out of the second half on a 23-10 tear to build a 56-48 advantage, but the host Hawks returned the favor with a run of their own to retake the lead at 68-63 with just under five minutes to go in the game.
West Georgia pulled within three on a Keshawn Heard layup with seven seconds remaining, but the Hawks made a pair of free throws at the other end to close out the contest.
Shorter was powered by the 1-2 punch of Botchway and Walker, who combined for 41 of the Hawks’ 75 points on the afternoon.
West Georgia received a nice jolt off the bench from Oronte’ Anderson, who led the Wolves with 16 points, while Kadeim Jones added 14 points, Zebetakis posted 13 points with seven rebounds and Nhial added 10 points and seven boards.
The Wolves return home to host Lee University on Jan. 8-9 at The Coliseum. Friday’s tip is slated for 6 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. finale against the Flames on Saturday.
Lee (0-1) had its GSC games at Montevallo postponed over the weekend.
It has not played since the Dec. 12 opener against West Florida.
“Hopefully, we can keep it rolling. Lee is really talented and really well-coached. Coach Smith does a great job with those guys. They’ve got veteran guys, they’ve got shot-makers. They’re really efficient offensively,” Moore said. “It’s going to be a tough game, but at least we’ve got a ‘W’ under our belt here now and hopefully we can start building some confidence, have a good week of practice and be ready to go on Friday night.”