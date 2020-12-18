The West Georga men’s basketball season is off to an 0-2 start, but the Wolves after already been a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Georgia’s road game against Auburn-Montgomery was postponed.
According to a Gulf South Conference statement, there is no timetable for making up the game, but it will be played if possible.
West Georgia will now get some time off for the holidays before returning to action at Shorter in back-to-back games on Jan. 2 and 3rd.
The Wolves dropped their first two games by a combined five points.
West Georgia lost their opening game to Montevallo 75-72 and at Valdosta State 62-60.
Deng Nhial led the way for the Wolves with 26 points and was one of three players to finish in double figures.
Oronte Anderson added 11 and Keshawn Heard 10.
Deng added scored 18 against Valdosta State and Kadem Jones 13.
Deng has seldom come out of the first two games for West Georgia, averaging 37.5 points per game.
He has also been a catalyst on the defensive end of the floor, pulling down 15 rebounds.
He is averaging 22 points per contest and has converted 6 of 14 shots from beyond the 3-point circle.
Deng also leads the team with five steals.
Jones is averaging nine points per game through the first two games.
Anderson is averaging eight points per game. He is also the team’s leader with nine assists.
He is perfect from the free-throw line, converting on all three of his attempts.
Despite its two losses to open the season, one of West Georgia’s biggest strengths has been its free-throw shooting.
In addition to Anderson’s performance from the free-throw line, the Wolves have converted 16-of-18 attempts through the first two games.
When the Wolves travel to Rome on Jan. 2, it will be Shorter’s first game of the season.
Shorter’s contest against West Florida, Auburn-Montgomery, Lee, and Montevallo were all postponed by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
In last year’s two Gulf South meetings with the Wolves earned a sweep, winning 83-78 and 102-69.