PENSACOLA, Fla. – It was déjà vu all over again for the University of West Georgia women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.
In a near mirror image of Friday night’s Gulf South Conference East outing against West Florida, the Wolves found themselves down double-digits following one quarter of play. And, once again, they rallied back with a chance to win in the closing minutes.
Unfortunately, the Wolves suffered the same fate as the night before in a 75-69 setback to the Argonauts at the UWF Field House, furthering a frustrating theme for UWG head coach Scott Groninger.
Upon digging themselves into a 25-10 hole on Saturday – on the heels of Friday’s 25-4 first-quarter discrepancy – the Wolves (5-9, 5-9 GSC East) answered with another dominant second-quarter effort to pull within 35-32 by halftime.
“We were down 18 with about six minutes to go (in the first half) and we made the decision to go very small. So we didn’t have any post players. We went five guards and cut it to three. In the second half, I thought we really battled and we kept doing that,” Groninger said.
It was a back-and-forth affair in the third quarter that saw the Wolves take a three-point edge on a 3-pointer from Mariah Holder for UWG’s first lead of the night, but the Argos (6-6, 6-6) entered the fourth quarter clinging to a 52-51 advantage.
West Georgia was able to regain the lead on two different occasions in the fourth quarter by taking a two-point lead at the 5:15 mark and again with 4:03 to go, but UWF senior forward Danielle Norquest proved to be too much, delivering a monster performance with 34 points and 20 rebounds, shooting 13-of-20 from the floor, including a 5-of-7 clip from beyond the arc.
“That’s a pretty good day’s work. But she’s a great player,” Groninger said.
One of the major bright spots for the Wolves was the play of Holder, a sophomore guard who entered the contest averaging 3.5 points per game and led the Wolves with 19 points off the bench, going 7-of-12 from the field and 3-for-4 from downtown.
“Everybody’s going to look at her 19 points, but I thought defensively she was really active and that’s something that I’ve been on her about and she proved me wrong,” Groninger said.
Along with the strong showing from Holder, junior guard CeCe Carter added 15 points, six rebounds and three steals and junior guard Zaria Bankston posted 14 points with four rebounds and four assists.
“CeCe made some big plays. We had to take her out. She had some health issues to deal with, but she got in there and battled. Zaria was outstanding again,” Groninger said.
The Wolves also had their rally game going strong Friday night in the series opener against UWF.
Nothing went right for the Wolves in the first quarter, as the Argos raced out to a 25-2 advantage and took a 25-4 lead into the second quarter.
The Wolves made just one field goal in the opening 10 minutes, while UWF went 10-of-19 (53%) from the floor and 4-of-10 from 3-point range.
But the tide quickly turned in the second quarter, as it was the Wolves outscoring the host squad by a 24-7 mark to cut the deficit to 32-28 at the break. For the quarter, UWG drained 9-of-16 (56%) attempts from the field and held the Argos to a 2-of-17 clip (12%).
“You can’t continually start on the road like that. In the fourth quarter, if you look at the shooting percentages, it really hurt us. We had some pretty good looks we didn’t make and convert and we put them on the foul line,” Groninger said of the energy it took to battle back from the first-quarter deficit.
Other than digging themselves in the early hole, the other glaring statistic came on the glass. UWF, one of the top rebounding teams in the GSC, out-rebounded the Wolves, 51-35, including a 12-3 margin on the offensive boards, resulting in a 19-0 differential on second-chance points for the night.
Carter paced the Wolves with 16 points, followed by Bankston with 15 points with three steals, sophomore guard Valencia Carroll 10 with points and senior forward Jayda Dooley pulling down a team-high 13 rebounds to go along with six points in her return from injury.
The Wolves return home for a GSC East series against Lee this weekend at The Coliseum. Friday’s game will tip at 6 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. finale on Saturday.