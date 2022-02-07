GULF SHORES, Ala. — Things did not go the way of the Wolf on Sunday afternoon in Gulf Shores, as the UWG softball team fell to Lubbock Christian, 12-2, in the final game of the Wolves’ opening weekend.
West Georgia (1-2) fell behind after one inning as the Lady Chapparals of Lubbock Christian scored five runs in the bottom half of the first inning, and then three more in the second to chase the Wolves’ starter, Macy Ann McKnight.
In the third, the Wolves got on the board as Isabella Pinto got on base, stole second and later scored on an RBI triple from Kristyn Nix. Two batters later, Nix would score on a wild pitch.
From there, the Wolves did not have a baserunner in the fourth and fifth innings while LCU added a run in the third and three more in the fourth. Defensively, West Georgia made three errors in the loss.
Nix and Chandler Mevis had the two hits for the Wolves. Kaley Dowdy came on in relief of McKnight and gave up three runs on 2.1 innings pitched.
Next up for the Wolves is a trip to Greenwood, S.C. for four games in two days at the Brianna Surrento Kickoff Classic hosted by Lander.