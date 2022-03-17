The Coliseum and UWG Athletics have combined to announce the first-ever All Sports Camp on the campus of the University of West Georgia. The camp, intended for rising K-5 children, will be a weekly camp full of fun and adventure on UWG’s Carrollton Campus.
The cost of the event will be $175 per camper per week, but UWG Staff and Faculty are eligible for a $35 discounted rate off the registration price.
Camp registration includes lunch, snacks, and a shirt, along with the event’s activities. For those who need extended care on the days of the event from 4-6 p.m., this service is $50 per week.
The event will be held over seven weeks in the summer.
Week 1: May 31-June 3
Week 2: June 6-10
Week 3: June 13-17
Week 4: June 20-24
Week 5: June 27-July 1
Week 6: July 11-15
Week 7: July 25-29
Drop-off starts at 7:30 a.m. and camp activities start at 9 a.m. Camp ends at 4 p.m. and there is an extended care option from 4-6 p.m.
Activities include but are not limited to: basketball, kickball, soccer, volleyball, flag football, wiffle ball, arts & crafts, and more.
All activities will take place on the Carrollton Campus of the University of West Georgia.
Equipment for all activities will be provided, but children must wear shoes to be active (sandals are prohibited). UWG All Sports Camp will allow refunds up to one week (7 days) prior to the start of your week of camp.