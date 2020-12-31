Baseball season is just around the corner, and after losing nearly half of the 2020 season, head coach Jeff Smith and his UWG baseball program are eager to get the 2021 season underway on February 6.
The anticipation grew with an early present for the Wolves on Tuesday afternoon with the release of the Collegiate Baseball News Preseason Top-25, as UWG enters the season ranked 25th nationally.
This is the third ranking that a Smith-coached team has received since he became head coach ahead of the 2020 season. The Wolves were not ranked in the preseason last year, but a 12-4 start landed UWG in 17th place in the CBN national ranking on March 2. The final ranking of the COVID-shortened spring came on March 9, where the Wolves were ranked 23rd in the nation.
The preseason ranking for the Wolves means that the first clash between nationally ranked opponents on the UWG schedule will come on the fourth day of the season when UWG heads to Georgia College to take on the eighth-ranked Bobcats.
The Wolves will also have four games against ranked opponents in the first 10 of the 2021 campaign, as UWG will open play at Cole Field on February 20 in Games 8, 9, and 10 of the season against 23rd-ranked Alabama Huntsville in Gulf South Conference play.
UWG joins UAH and Valdosta State as the only ranked teams in the Gulf South Conference in the 2021 CBN Preseason rankings. VSU checks in at 19th place in the preseason poll followed by the Chargers (23) and the Wolves (25).
Four opponents on the 2021 UWG schedule are in that ranking, with Columbus State (9th) joining the Chargers, Blazers, and Bobcats.