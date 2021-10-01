A heavyweight battle is on tap at University Stadium this weekend, as the ninth-ranked West Georgia Wolves welcome the No. 15 West Alabama Tigers for a Gulf South Conference football affair on Saturday at 6 p.m.
It’s the second-straight ranked matchup at home for the Wolves (4-0, 2-0 GSC) who opened the conference slate with a thrilling 27-26 win over Delta State the last time they played on Ra-Lin Field. And since then, the Wolves shutout in-state rival Shorter 56-0 last week.
The weather on Saturday should be perfect for a big matchup in Carrollton, and head coach David Dean knows his team faces a tough test against West Alabama (4-0, 1-0 GSC).
“We’ve obviously got a big game this weekend with undefeated West Alabama coming in here Saturday night,” said Dean. “It’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us. They are playing extremely well and are impressive on film, but we’re looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to playing at home.”
Historically, West Georgia has handled UWA well in Carrollton, going 12-4 all-time against the Tigers at home. The Wolves have the edge in the overall series as well, leading 22-15.
This year’s West Alabama team comes in on the heels of a 31-28 road win over Mississippi College in both team’s Gulf South Conference opener, and that win is preceded by an 80-0 win over North American University in week three.
“They’re very good up front and their linebackers run extremely well. And they’re physical and big in the secondary,” Dean said of the 15th-ranked Tigers. “Our offensive line will have to play well because their defensive ends are very, very good, but the big thing is getting up on those linebackers, getting in their faces, and not let them run sideline to sideline and make plays.”
But Dean knows that UWA isn’t the only team coming in hot, as his West Georgia squad has been equally impressive through four games.
“I’m proud of the way our guys are playing and they’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Dean added. “We seem to be getting better each week, and hopefully that continues on Saturday night.”
It will be hard to top last week’s performance on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Wolves pitched their second shutout of the season against the Hawks, and offensively it was a record setting day in Rome.
Dean’s offense put up a school record 653 yards of total offense against Shorter, including 420 yards passing. Again, Dean stressed the magnitude of Saturday’s game and the quality of the opposition.
“This is a huge Gulf South Conference game. We have the opportunity to go 3-0 in the conference playing an undefeated, top-20 team and it’s going to be a fast and physical game,” Dean said as he wrapped up his weekly press conference. “Hopefully a lot of people will come out and watch two good football teams battle it out in the GSC.”
Fans wanting to see the GSC battle in person can purchase tickets at the link above. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from Ra-Lin Field. Those not able to attend can follow via live stats, KISS 102.7, or on the live stream on Flo Football.