Only two local high school teams will spend part of their Thanksgiving holiday playing football after advancing to the GHSA Elite 8.
Carrollton and Villa Rica each advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective classifications with wins.
Bowdon, Herard and Harlason County all suffered Sweet 16 losses to end their seasons.
Bowdon ended its season with a 43-16 loss to Turner County in the Class A playoffs.
Heard lost to Thomasville 42-16.
Haralson County ended its season with a 26-20 loss to Northeast Macon. The Rebels finished with a 10-2 record.
Carrollton 43, Alcovy 21
The Carrollton Trojans are headed to the Class 6-A Elite 8 with a 43-21 victory over Alcovy on the road Friday.
Carrollton advances to play at home against Westlake.
Westlake rolled past Kennesaw Mountain 45-10.
Against Alcovy, Carrollton led 9-7 at the end of the first half and poured it on over the final two quarters with a strong offensive performance.
Jamaun Evans was the offensive catalyst rushing for 19 carries for 136 yards and two TDS.
The Trojans host Westlake next week.
Carrollton is going to the Elite 8 for the sixth year in a row.
Up 16-14 midway through the third quarter, the Trojans helped put the game away with two touchdowns including a short run by Evans and a touchdown pass from MJ Morris to Ace Williamson to increase the lead to 30-14.
The Trojans moved the ball into Alcovy territory on their first drive, but an intentional grounding penalty moved the ball back into Carrollton territory forcing a punt.
Alcovy started at its own 2-yard line after a long punt, but Carrollton linebacker Justice Ricks broke through the line and stopped the running back in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 lead.
Carrollton punter Andrew Albertus forced Alcovy to start with poor field position on its first three possession, putting the ball inside the 10 all three times.
The punts helped change field position.
The Trojans increased the lead to 9-0 when Morris hit Terrell Charmicheal on a 13-yard TD pass with 10:54 left.
On its next drive, Alcovy moved the ball into Carrollton territory, picking up a fourth-and-eight conversion to keep the drive alive.
However the drive eventually stalled midway through the second quarter.
Alcovy punched the ball into the end zone right before the end of the first half to trim the lead to 9-7.
The Trojans forced a fumble on Alcovy’s first series of the third quarter and converted good field position into a touchdown.
Carmichael caught Morris’ pass and took the ball down to the 1-yardline before Bryce Hicks scored on a short run to increase the lead tlo 16-7.
Alcovy had an answer, scoring on a 2-yard run to cut the lead to 16-14 on the next drive.
Carrollton put the exclamation point on the win with Evans 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
The score was set up by Williamson’s long catch down to the 10.
The TD gave Carrollton the 36-14 lead.
Alcovy answered back with a late fourth-quarter TD, but Carrollton capped the win with Morris’ 20-yard run.
Villa Rica 34, Harris County 21
The Villa Rica Wildcats’ season began with two-straight losses.
For the Wildcat Nation, the plot gets much better from there, as Villa Rica has written several chapters of exciting high school football since those two losses and the drama isn’t over yet.
First-year head coach Tim Barron, who turned Herard County into a GHSA Class AA power, is trying to do the same in his first year at Villa Rica.
The Wildcats have won nine games in a row and have stormed into the Class AAAAA Elite 8 after last Friday night’s 34-21 victory over Harris County.
Villa Rica now takes on Blessed Trinity at home.
Blessed Trinity knocked off Woodward Academy 28-13.
In the victory against Harris County, Villa Rica rolled up 388 yards of total offense.
Ty Mckey led the ground attack with 158 yards on 16 carries and a TD.
Bryson Ausby finished with 94 yards and a TD on 17 carries.
T.J. Harvison found the end zone three times and rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries.