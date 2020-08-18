Following postponements, venue changes, and rescheduling, the Carrollton High School football team will still take part in the 2020 Corky Kell Classic next month.
Carrollton will face off against Collins Hill High in a televised game on Sept. 5. Live TV coverage of the game, which will take place in Suwanee, can be seen at 11 a.m. on both CBS-46 and Peachtree TV.
The Corky Kell Classic has been a Georgia tradition to open the high school football season since 1992. It raises funds for The Corky Kell Scholarship Fund, which is named for the Wheeler High School coach who started the Classic.
Carrollton’s participation in the Classic was announced Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s exciting. We now have a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Trojans head football coach Sean Calhoun. “I’m so happy for our players. We’ve been at it since June 8, not knowing what we’re going to have this season. They’re going to be so fired up for this.”
Prior to the announcement, the Corky Kell Classic had moved its annual series of games from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4. In addition, Carrollton had been scheduled to play in Rome against Cedartown High School. However, in July, Rome health officials decided to cancel all the games in the city due to the high rate of coronavirus cases in the area.
“COVID-19 is currently widespread not only in our community, but also in both Carroll and Polk counties, home to the three visiting teams. Allowing players, coaches, cheerleaders, and others associated with the teams to congregate would create a high-risk event as would also allowing fans to gather in the stadium,” Gary Voccio, the northwest district health director for the Georgia Department of Health, wrote in a letter to the superintendent of Rome City Schools.
The letter went on to say that even with people wearing masks and attempting to social distance, the risk to the community and others attending would be too great.
As a result of that decision, Carrollton and Cedartown planned to reschedule and to change venue in order to play one another — but the Bulldogs decided to back out, seemingly leaving the Trojans out of the Classic.
But the Trojans’ luck turned when they picked up a game in Suwanee against Collins Hill High School.
When the series was being planned in May, it was decided the Classic would span across four days for the first time, with four separate venues showcasing a total of 11 games, all on television.
