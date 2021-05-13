Carrollton High’s Trojans had to play a little extra golf to avoid playing a whole extra round in a whole new location in order to secure its spot as a team in the 2021 GHSA Class 6A state tournament. It’s the tournament Kurt Hitzeman and his program is hosting starting Monday at Sunset Hills Country Club.
In order to qualify, teams in 6A played area tournaments, and the one for Carrollton High had 13 teams in all with the top two scores advancing to state. Dalton High had the best 18-hole score at 309. Carrollton wound up tied with Allatoona High of Cobb County, both with 314.
“We had a team playoff for the final State spot and won it on the second hole with three birdies,” said Hitzeman. “(Allatoona) ended up going to Sectionals and eventually made it through as well.
“Really didn’t play well that day ... we should’ve won it outright. But it’s all about surviving and advancing at that stage.”
For Classes 5A-7A, the golf teams that place third and fourth in an area tournament played an additional sectional tournament. Here, the top four team scores advance to state.
Sunset Hills will host both the boys and girls championships for 6A, which is a two-round event Monday and Tuesday.
The six other boys area qualifiers are Glynn Academy, Lee County, Buford, Lakeside-Evans, John’s Creek and Creekview.
For Carrollton at the area tournament, Caleb Wall led the Trojans with a round of 74. Luke Able scored 78, Jacob Shadrix 80 and Luke Pezold 82.
Carrollton High’s girls golf team won the five-team Area 4-6A qualifier at 270, fifteen shots better than Allatoona. Loralie Cowart scored 78 to lead the Lady Trojans, and two others who made up the final team score were Morgan Gray (94) and Caroline Fjeran (98).
Other girls teams to qualify in area play are South Effingham, Glynn Academy, Habersham Central, Lakeside-Evans, John’s Creek and Creekview.
Individual golfers can also qualify for the state tournament. The lowest round of an area tournament turned in by a player who is not part of a qualifying team earns that spot. Hogan Ingram of Rome carded a 72 in Carrollton’s area for boys. Garrett Armbrust of Sequoyah is also in the field with a 68 from Area 3-6A.
• In GHSA’s A to 4A classifications, golf teams that placed in the top three of area tournaments qualify for state championships, and the same 5A to 7A rules apply for individual qualifiers.
Bremen High’s girls golf team won Area 3-2A with a score of 177 led by Christian Williams’ round of 77. Bremen was seven shots better than Gordon Central’s 184.
Two Central High golfers made the Class 4A field for boys and girls. Tyler Cook had an Area 4-4A round of 83 and Tinley Nelson scored 110.
Class AA state golf is at Southern Hills outside of Hawkinsville, and Class AAAA is at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens.