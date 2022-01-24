The Carrollton Lady Trojans got a much-needed easy win at home Friday night over Paulding County 55-26
Paulding County got the first score of the game by finding a jumper in Carrollton’s man defense.
Shortly after, Bra’nae Modisett for Paulding County had a breakaway layup that made it 4-0 and forced a Trojan timeout. With three and a half minutes left in the first quarter, Kanija Daniel came into the game. This seemingly gave the Trojans some extra energy, as Jasmine Jones had a free throw and a layup shortly after.
After the timeout, Carrollton turned up the heat with a full-court trap defense.
Eghosa Obasuyi had a three from right wing to give the Trojans the lead at 6-4. Obasuyi followed with another three from the left wing, and the first quarter ended with a 9-4 Carrollton lead.
At the beginning of the second quarter, the Trojans backed out of their trap defense into a more traditional approach, and Paulding’s Mackenzie Fleming found an opportunity for a three.
The Lady Trojans fought to extend their lead in the second quarter with strong shots from Daniel and Jones. Paulding wasn’t out of the game yet, though. Modisett hit another key shot at the end of the second quarter, and this time it was a three that made it just a four-point game going into the half, 18-14.
“We got out to a very slow start, which has been consistent with how we have played the last week and a half. We scored 9 first quarter points to lead 9-4 after the first,” head coach Shon Thomaston said. “Usually, we will pick it up and find a rhythm at some point, but tonight we continued to struggle with that. We turned the ball over uncharacteristically 13 times in the first half, and we struggled to hit perimeter shots.”
Coming out of the half, however, the Trojans used a full court defensive attack once again, and this made all the difference.
Daniel hit a three for the Trojans as their first points of the half.
Obasuyi continued to be accurate from behind the arc in the second half. Notably, she hit a buzzer-beating three to send the game into the final period. The Lady Trojans cruised through the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead and came away with a 56-26 region win.
Obasuyi finished the night with 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Swint also had 16 points to go with her nine rebounds, and Daniel, who just returned from an ankle injury, came away with 11 points, seven assists, and five steals.
“We outscored them 16-11 in the 4th to ultimately win the game 56-26,” Thomaston said. “In all, we forced 38 turnovers on the night. We for sure looked like a tired team after playing nine games in 16 days.”
Trojans take tough loss in boys’ game
The boys had a chance to draw even in the final seconds of the nightcap, but couldn’t get a shot off in time, falling to Paulding County 68-65.
The pace of the game started out fast. Paulding’s Elijah Fisher showed his skill in the paint early on, and he finished with six points in the first quarter alone. O’brien Watkins, on the other hand, also had a six-point first quarter performance of his own, and Terrell Carmicheal and Keshawn Pace both had threes on top of two point baskets, and this was enough to get Carrollton a slight 20-18 lead going into the second.
The Trojans started to run away with the game in the second quarter. The Trojans led 27-24 with 3:19 until the half, but a foul against Carmicheal started a 6-2 run by the Trojans that made the crowd get into the game. The Trojans were up 33-26, and they went into the half up 39-30.
Jawane Williams and Elijah Fisher led the second-half comeback for Paulding County. Fisher had already scored 10 points for Paulding County in the first half, and he put the team on his shoulders with steals on defense and a constant eye for the basket on offense. Fisher finished the night with 25 points.
Paulding County struggled to get offensive rebounds in the third quarter, but their defense kept them alive. The Patriots mostly used a 1-2-2 defense with very fast hands, and they forced the Trojans into some missed shots and turnovers.
“I think we played well for three quarters. We’ve got to learn how to close games out,” Trojans’ head coach Don Bray said. “We came out of [the half] and made two bad shots, which led to the momentum swing.”
In the final seconds of the game, Paulding fouled the Trojans at midcourt. Carrollton put up two shots on the following possession, but neither fell. Paulding’s Temidayo Odugbemi got the rebound and got fouled. He made both at the foul line.
It was 68-65 with 5.2 seconds left. The Trojans got the ball in and immediately got fouled at midcourt. Carmicheal drove inside and passed it back to Blackmon at the top of the key, but it was too late. The improbable Paulding County comeback was final.
“I thought we played hard,” Bray said. “My kids always play hard. I think we’ll wind up seeing them again in the region playoffs.”