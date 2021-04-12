Coming off only the second loss of the 2021 season, Carrollton High’s baseball club picked the offense back up and won back-to-back contests to improve to 23-2 overall. The Trojans traveled to Norcross for a non-region game Saturday. With seven runs in the top of the fifth inning, Carrollton coasted to a 10-3 win.
Eli Runyan and Parker Willis both collected multiple hits. Runyan was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple on his line while Willis went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. Can McLendon, Chaz Hickman, Ace Williamson and Runyan each had 1 RBI.
Conner Herriott earned the win pitching 4 innings and only allowing one earned run. Samuel Simpson came in for relief throwing 3 innings, striking out two and only allowing two hits.
Carrollton lost its non-region showdown of two nationally ranked high school teams 11-1 Thursday at Auburn High in Alabama. The very next evening that score worked in the Trojans’ favor as with 16 hits they run ruled Alexander 11-1 in 6 innings. This put Carrollton 9-0 in region play.
Runyan pitched 5 and 2/3 innings allowing one run and two hits while striking out seven. Hickman put together three singles with three RBIs, Bear Madliak went 3-for-4 with a triple, two singles and one RBI, Williamson had two doubles and a single with three RBI, Runyan went 2-for-4 with a home run, single and three RBIs, Willis had two singles and two RBIs, and Simpson drove in two runs.