Trojans look to solidify playoff position

The final week of the regular season is tonight.
Here is a look at the week 10 matchups as some teams gear up for the playoffs and others play for the last time this year:
Armuchee Indian (5-3) at Bowdon Red Devils (8-1)
Tonight, 7:30
Last Week: Bowdon beat B.E.S.T. 41-6. Armuchee lost to Gordon-Lee 16-14.
Series Record: Bowdon leads 11-2.
What to Know: Bowdon closes out the regular season on a six-game winning streak. The Red Devils have won the Region 6-A title and are undefeated in league play. Armuchee has lost two games in a row coming into the contest.
Bremen Blue Devils (5-4) at Haralson County Rebels (8-1)
Tonight, 7:30
Last Week: Bremen lost 25-23 to Heard County. Haralson County off.
Series Record: Bremen leads 19-8.
What to Know: Haralson County was off last week, comes into tonight’s game with the knowledge they are Region 5-AA champion and will open the playoffs at home as the No.1 seed. The Rebels have won seven games in a row and have outscored opponents 309-101. Bremen enters the contest after losing three of its last four games. The Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 259-232.
Where to Find Game: WKNG 93.7
Carrollton Trojans (8-1) at Douglas County Tigers (7-2)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Carrollton beat Alexander 21-7. Douglas County lost to Rome 42-6.
Series Record: Carrollton 15-9-1
What to Know: The Carrollton Trojans go into tonight’s game with a 5-1 record and knowing they have already clinched a spot as one of the four teams in Region 5-AAAAA headed to the playoffs. The Trojans are 5-1 in league play and will finish as one of the top-2 seeds. Carrollton’s only league loss was a 45-27 loss to Rome. Since then Carrollton has rolled off four wins in a row. Douglas County is 4-2 in region play, but has lost two of its last three games.
Where to Find Game: Kiss 102.7
Central Lions (4-5) at Ridgeland Panthers (1-8)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Central lost to Cedartown 34-7. Ridgeland lost to NW Whitfield 49-21.
Series Record: Central leads 2-0.
What to Know: The Central Lions come into the season-finale hoping to put last week’s loss to Cedartown in the rearview mirror. The Lions have been a roller coaster ride this year, getting outscored 212-206. Central is 1-3 in league action with its only victory coming against Pickens County. That victory could be big for the Lions as long as they win tonight. Pickens is also 1-3 in league play, but the Lions would have the tie-breaker for the fourth and final playoff spot if both squads finish with the same record.
Ridgeland opened the season with a 19-0 shutout victory over East Forsyth, but have lost eight in a row and are looking for their first region win.
Callaway Cavaliers (6-2) at Heard Braves (5-4)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Callaway beat Temple 56-19. Heard Beat Bremen 25-23.
Series Record: Callaway leads 14-0.
What to Know: Callaway is the defending Class AA state champions and comes into tonight’s regular-season finale with plenty at stake. Both Heard County and Callaway are headed to the playoffs. The two teams are 2-1 in Region 5-AA, but the winner of tonight’s game will earn the No. 2 seed and open the playoffs at home. Heard picked up a huge victory last week with a 25-23 win over rival Bremen. Heard stopped the Blue Devils 2-point conversion that would have sent the game into overtime.
Where to Find Game: 92.1 FM
B.E.S.T. Academy Eagles (1-7) at Mt. Zion Eagles (6-3)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: B.E.S.T. lost to Bowdon 41-6. Mt. Zion lost to Trion 61-28.
Series Record: Mt. Zion leads 1-0.
What to Know: Mt. Zion closes out the regular season tonight against a struggling B.E.S.T. Academy squad. Mt. Zion 2-2 in Region 6-A but owns tie breakers after beating both Gordon-Lee and Armchuee and will be heading to the playoffs as the third seed. Mt. Zion won four games in a row in the middle of the season, but will try to snap a two-game losing streak to Bowdon and Trion.
Where to Find Game:
Maynard Jackson Jaguars (3-6) at Villa Rica Wildcats (6-2)
Last Week: Villa Rica beat New Manchester 31-10. Maynard Jackson beat North Springs 30-0.
Series Record: Maynard Jackson leads 1-0.
What to Know: Villa Rica lost in the only previous meeting between the two teams, but the Wildcats should have the upper hand in this year’s meeting. The Wildcats are 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the Region 6-AAAAA standings. Last week’s victory over New Manchester gave the Wildcats the outright title as both teams went into the game undefeated in region play. Jackson has won two out of three, but struggled in the middle part of the season, suffering three losses in a row.
Where to Find Game: 98.9 FM