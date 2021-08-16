Trojans hope to carry over from impressive scrimmage

So many times when a new coach takes over a young team, he finds plenty of things to correct when he sees them in action.
While the offensive success was evident on the scoreboard Friday night in the Trojans’ scrimmage against Rockmart, new Carrollton head coach Joey King said he sees much room for improvement.
“Kids played hard,” King said. “Still have a lot to clean up though.”
After the Trojans built a 35-7 lead at halftime, King said the two teams “quit keeping score.”
M.J. Morris had a stellar night on Friday throwing for 331 yards and four touchdowns on just 20 attempts, completing 13 of those pass attempts.
Terrell Carmicheal was Morris’ favorite target connecting six times for three touchdowns and 183 yards.
Jaylen Marah and Ace Williamson caught two passes each while Takare Lipscomb, Bryce Hicks, Keshawn Ridley and Jamon Evans had a catch each.
The Trojans’ running game was also in tune.
Hicks and Ridley rushed five times each, with Hicks racking up 66 yards and two touchdowns while Ridley rushed for 42 yards.
The only other rushing TD came from Donovan McCoy who rushed for 60 yards.
As a team, the Trojans rushed for 159 net yards.
They will open their season on Friday at home against the New Manchester Jaguars.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.