Trojans fall in Rome

ROME — For the Carrolton Trojans, the word they could use for Friday night’s 45-27 loss to the Rome Wolves is “forgettable.”
What the rest of the high school football fandom, including those wearing Rome red is “upset.”
Maybe the word could be “dominant” at least on the part of Bryson Hill who had nine carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns at the half, two rushing and one on special teams.
On his tenth carry with four minutes to go in the fourth, Hill got 10 more yards and scored his fourth TD of the night, and all but sealed the Trojans’ fate.
The most dominant number of the first half for Carrollton was their smallest.
When the Trojans went into the locker room to regroup, they were at minus-25 yards rushing.
The best drive of the night for Carrolton was the first drive.
In that drive the Trojans were getting yards in chunks beginning with Bryce Hicks getting 20 yards on the drive’s first two plays.
After Carrollton and Rome traded pre-snap penaltes, Morris aired out a deep ball to Carmicheal for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 8:41 to play in the first quarter. The extra point gave the Trojans a relatively quick 7-0 lead.
That was as good as it got for the Trojans. (4-1, 1-1)
There was a scoring drive in the second half and a kickoff return for a touchdown late in the fourth followed by an onside kick recovery.
A touchdown pass from Morris to Hicks made things interesting.
In their opening drive of the night, Rome rushed to answer operating without a huddle.
Wolves’ running back Bryson Hill broke through for 28 yards to Carrollton’s 15.
Rome tied the game on a 13-yard TD pass from Reece Fountain to DeKaylon Daniel. The extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 4:04 to play in the opening quarter.
A botched shotgun snap on first down of the ensuing drive caused a three and out. A worse snap gave Rome their second TD of the night.
Hill playing on special teams recovered a long snap that sailed over Carrollton’s punter’s head and ran it into the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Wolves a 14-7 lead with under three minutes to go.
That’s where things stood after the first 12 forgettable minutes.
The next minute and five seconds were even more of a nightmare for the Trojans.
Hill struck again on a 70-yard breakout run for his second TD in less than five minutes of football.
When Carrollton did get a stop on defense, Rome’s punter pinned the Trojans at their own two, where they lost a yard in three plays and was forced to punt out of their own end zone after two pre-snap penalties forced Carrollton to punt from just inches away from their own goal line.
Rome got their fourth TD of the night on a 15-yard run up the middle by Hill, his third of the first half.
The extra point put Rome up 28-7, and the game out of the Trojans’ reach.
At least that is what it looked like
A 38-yard pass from Morris to Takare Lipscomb put Carrollton at Rome’s 3-yard line with 21 seconds to go in the half. But four plays couldn’t get Carrollton into the end zone before halftime.
The Wolves did to Carrollton what the Wolves couldn’t afford to open the second half. Chew up real estate, run clock, and score points.
Rome’s opening drive lasted more than six minutes, and ended with a 29-yard field goal that inched the game closer to the mercy rule.
Carrollton’s offense again sputtered and Rome blocked a Trojans’ punt. The Wolves took over at the 10 with 4:05 to go in the third. It took one run up the middle of Carrollton’s defense by Hill to put Rome up by 31 points.
The Trojans didn’t quit.
Ace Wiliamson’s 52-yard catch and run to the Rome three set up a TD run by Hicks on the next play.
The missed extra point kept the margin at 25 points at 38-13.
The Wolves tacked on one more score late in the fourth.