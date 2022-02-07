Carrollton’s boys team hosted the 1-20 Dalton Catamounts on Friday. The Trojans were down 24-23 after a second half Dalton surge, but they were able to adjust to get a 52-42 win in a low-scoring matchup.
From the jump, the game looked like it was going to be a runaway win for the Trojans. Dalton came into the matchup with only one win on the season, and Trojan Keshaun Pace knocked down an early three that seemed like an early nail in Dalton’s coffin. Both teams were finding openings for shots, but they struggled to get them to fall, especially in Dalton’s case. The Catamounts were down 11-0 until Chaz Ramsey and Samuel Okole came away with six straight points for the Catamounts. Pace for Carrollton had five more points in the first, but Dalton kept “pace” with a three and a two from Drew Snyder, and it was just a 16-11 Trojan lead going into the second period, a two-score game.
The second quarter featured only six scores from the two teams combined. Carrollton had two buckets from inside the arc and a three from Cameron Merritt, while Dalton had just three two-pointers from different shooters. The quarter was a defensive battle littered with missed shots and ball scrambles on either side. The teams went into their locker rooms to regroup. Carrollton was now in the lead by six, at 23-17.
Dalton came out of halftime with a new mindset and a new level of energy. RJ Storey began the action with a floater basket, Ramsey followed with a put-back off a rebound, and Snyder sank a three from the left wing to give Dalton their first lead of the night, at 24-23. However, Carrollton adjusted their defense, and Maleke Terry grabbed a steal-and-score that gave the Trojans the lead back. The Trojans scored nine unanswered points after Terry’s steal. After a couple of exchanged free throws, the game went into the fourth at 35-25.
The Trojans were called for two technical fouls on the night, the first on a failed Pace dunk attempt in the third quarter, and another against Hudson Blackmon in the fourth on a play that would have likely been a Ramsey breakaway score. The outcome of the came wasn’t directly affected by these, but it certainly affected stretches of the game.
Perhaps the most important score for Carrollton in the fourth was a very time-consuming possession ending in a Terry layup. Another key stretch that kept the Trojans in the lead featured two back to back threes from Day’vionne Bigsby and Blackmon. These threes forced a Dalton timeout with 2:07 to go. At that point, Carrollton was up 50-37, and they didn’t look back in the final two minutes. The Trojans came away with a 52-42 win.