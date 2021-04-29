Carrollton High claimed dual gold Wednesday winning both the boys and girls Region 5-6A track and field championships at Barron Stadium in Rome.
Boys individual event placement for the Trojans are:
100-meter dash — Taariq Miles, second, 10.89; Derrick Witherspoon, sixth; Bryce Hicks, 12th
200-meter dash — Taariq Miles, second, 22.16; Jaylen Marsh, fourth, 22.23; Donovan McCoy, 14th
400-meter dash — Jaylen Marsh, champion, 49.51; Dontavious Barker, eighth, Hudson Blackmon, 12th
800-meter dash — Justin Parham, champion, 157.74; Peter Ivester, fifth, John Tumi, ninth
1,600-meter run — Collin Jones, champion, 4:22.1; Joshua Sipes, third, 4:31.2, Hagan Russell, seventh
3,200-meter run — Collin Jones, champion, 9:27.16; Will Jennings, fifth; Jeb Jackson, sixth
110-meter hurdles — Zaylin Cook, champion, 14.85; Jaden Wolf, second, 15.27; Kareem Nazim, third 15.39
300-meter hurdles — David Johns, second, 40.94; Zaylen Cook, third, 42.12; Jaden Wolf, sixth
4x100-meter relay — champion, 41.77
4x400-meter relay — champion, 3:24.25
4x800-meter relay — second, 8:29.61
High jump — Mike Higgins, champion, 6-06; Amare Hall, fourth, 6-02
Long jump — Amare Hall, champion, 22-01.25; Takare Lipscomp, second, 21-10
Triple jump — Amare Hall, third, 43-11; Zaylen Cook, fourth, 43-05; Keshawn Ridley, 10th
Pole vault — Grant Briscoe, champion, 15 feet; Kareem Nazim, second; Wyatt Jackson, third
Discus throw — Montavious Holts, champion, 140-05; Jamari Mason, 9th; Christian Barr, 17th
Shot put — Montavious Holts, fourth, 45-06.5; Daniel Dukes, seventh; Jamari Mason, 19th
Girls individual event placement for the Trojans are:
100-meter dash — Scout Jennings, second, 12.38; Payton Phillips, 13th; Leilani Linehan, 15th
200-meter dash — Scout Jennings, third, 25.31; Aladie Kidd, ninth
400-meter dash — Kyla Harley, fourth, 1:00.88; Shamari Vaughn, sixth; Aladie Kidd, 11th
800-meter dash — Kylie Bearden, fifth; Aubrey Dishman, seventh; Georgia Noori, 11th
1,600-meter run — Alexia Walter, fifth; Georgia Noori, eighth; Riley Alexander, 11th
3,200-meter run — Alexia Walter, fifth; Riley Alexander, sixth; Abigail Moseley, ninth
100-meter hurdles — Kayla Pinkard, third, 16.36; Julianna Batts, sixth; Kalani Witherspoon, ninth
300-meter hurdles — Kayla Pinkard, champion, 46.33; Kalani Witherspoon, sixth; Julianna Batts, seventh
4x100-meter relay — third, 49.11
4x400-meter relay — third, 4:13.07
4x800-meter relay — second, 10:43.49
High jump — Aubrey Dishman, second, 5-00; Kayla Pinkard, third
Long jump — Kalani Witherspoon, second, 17-04.25; Shamari Vaughn, fourth, 15-11
Triple jump — Kayla Pinkard, champion, 41-00; Julianna Batts, 10th
Pole vault — Payton Phillips, champion, 12-10.25; Madison Phillips, second, 9-00
Discus throw — Jada Marsh, champion, 139-07; Jayla Gilbert, fourth, 106-10; Dru Green, fifth
Shot put — Jayla Gilbert, champion, 39-04.5; Jada Marsh, third, 35-02.75; Dru Green, sixth
Jacobs wins for VRHS
Villa Rica High senior Jacoby Johnson won the Region 6-5A shot put event held Monday at New Manchester High in Douglasville. He threw the weight in 50 feet, two inches. Johnson also placed second in the discus throw at 137 feet even.
Will Shawley, also representing the Villa Rica track and field team in Region 6-5A, placed second in the long jump at 21-01.5 and fifth in the triple jump. Jaiden Terry, a Wildcat freshman, was third overall in the triple jump.
Other top five finishes for the VRHS boys in region were Nathaniel Brock, third in the discus throw; Ty McKey, fifth in the 100-meter dash; and the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x400 meter relay each placed fifth.