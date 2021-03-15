Carrollton High's boys tennis team finished as runners-up in the Granger Invitational held Saturday in LaGrange dropping a 3-2 final match to Dunwoody High. Winning was Will Nixon in singles and doubles team of Nicholas Hawkins and Matthew Harvey.
Carrollton defeated North Atlanta 4-1 Friday to advance to the finals. Winning were Will Nixon and Adam Rakestraw in singles and doubles teams of Matthew Harvey/Nicholas Hawkins and Rhett Gaston/Luke Peeler.
In region tennis play Thursday, the Trojans defeated Douglas County 4-1. Winning were Matthew Harvey and Adam Rakestraw and Will Nixon/Nicholas Hawkins and Luke Peeler/Rhett Gaston in doubles.