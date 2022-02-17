Carrollton’s boys and girls basketball teams played in semifinal games at Alexander on Thursday. Both teams advanced to the championship games.
The girls dominated against Dalton, winning 63-37. The boys held on through a 15-4 fourth quarter run by Paulding County to win 63-57.
Lady Trojans dominate to advance to championshipThe Lady Trojans outscored Dalton 21-2 in the first quarter. It all began with back-to-back jumpers from Jasmine Jones and Deuce Obasuyi. Later, Eghosa Obasuyi had a steal and a layup and followed it with a 3 from the right corner.
At this point, Carrollton was up 9-0, until Dalton’s Jolie Wingfield had a rebound layup off a free throw to make it 9-2. Carrollton then went on a 12-0 run including two more threes from Eghosa Obasuyi to make it 21-2 at the end of the first.
Dalton had slightly more offensive production in the second quarter, but they still had some difficulty getting offensive rebounds and getting shots to fall.
Grace Ridley got the action started with a couple of free throws, and Natalie Moya had a 3 later, but Carrollton continued to break away through the second, mainly thanks to a strong 11-point second quarter performance from Daniel. It was 38-12 at the half.
Dalton came out of halftime pretty hot, starting with a Kinsley Sciffen three from the left wing within the first 30 seconds, but once again, the Lady Trojans had an answer, this time with a Jones drive that ended with a pair of free throws. Sciffen and Moya then combined for five Dalton points to cut it to 40-20, but for the rest of the third it was a 13-5 Carrollton run, highlighted by a layup and a left-wing three from Deuce Obasuyi. It was 53-25 going into the final frame.
Grace Ridley was Dalton’s most productive player for the night, ending with 11 points, but Carrollton was too much for Dalton the whole game. With 1:42 left in the game, Carrollton head coach Shon Thomaston called a timeout to put in some younger players, as the Trojans were up 59-35. Even then, the Trojans outscored Dalton 4-2 in the final minute and a half.
The Lady Trojans walked away with a 63-37 win and a ticket to the championship game. Kanija Daniel finished with 17 points, Eghosa Obasuyi had 15, and Deuce Obasuyi finished in double digits with 11 points.
Boys hold on through the fourth against PaudingCarrollton went up quickly with a 6-0 run from Day’vionne Bigsby and Maleke Terry. Bigsby had 10 points in the first quarter alone. After an O’Brien Watkins three and a Keshaun Pace drive, the Trojans were up 11-3. Hudson Blackmon threw up a deep three later in the quarter that gave the Trojans their first double-digit lead of the night at 19-9. Paulding County finished the quarter with a slight 5-2 run including a three from Kahlil Jones and a quick layup from Frantzyr Chardavoine, but the first quarter ended with the Trojans still up 21-14.
Paulding County fought to make it a one score game in the middle of the second quarter. The Patriots came away with a few buckets from Chardavoine and Temidayo Odugbemi, among others, and with a Odugbemi put-back shot, the game was 27-24. The Trojans still had the lead, though, and they responded quickly.
Terry knocked down a three from the right wing to make the lead more comfortable, and Hudson Blackmon added on another score off a Terrell Carmichael assist. These were the first two scores of an 11-2 Carrollton run to finish out the second quarter. With a last second rebound score from Carmichael, it was 38-26 at the half.
Carrollton’s Pace and Watkins both had eight-point third quarters. Pace had three scores in the paint in an early second half run that put the Trojans up by 20 points at 47-27. Paulding County temporarily gained some momentum back with a couple scores, but the Trojans kept piling on scores. After a sequence from Watkins, Bigsby, and Cameron Merritt, the Trojans went up by as much as 57-34. Paulding County went on a 8-2 run afterwards, and the third quarter ended with a score of 59-42.
Carrollton only scored four points in the fourth quarter, coming from Watkins and Carmichael. However, the Trojans’ defense did just enough to close the game out at a score of 63-57. Pace finished with 14 points, and Watkins and Bigsby both finished with 12.