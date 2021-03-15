Trojan relay teams break two school records

The Carrollton High School boys track team won its third varsity meet in a row Saturday at Starrs Mills High School at the Adidas Panthers Relays. The Trojans placed first with 121 points to a distant second-place Alexander High which brought in 95 points. There were a total of 14 teams in attendance.
Within an hour, Will Jennings and Collin Jones joined two relay events to break the longest standing records in Carrollton track history. Joining freshman Hagan Russell and sophomore Joshua Sipes, the boys competed in the 4x1600-meter relay with a time of 18:39.26 beating the existing school record. Richard Parker, Tim Cauthen, Tim Fitz-Simons and Dennis Blackmon ran 19:01.30 in 1977.
Just an hour before the historic win, the distance medley relay team of Will Jennings, Jaylen Marsh, Justin Parham and Collin Jones competed in a tightly contested race spanning more than 4,000-meters. The Trojans claimed a victory at the line with a time of 10:26.06 breaking the second oldest school record. The previous record was held by Tim Fitz-Simons, Darrell Allen, Richard Parker and Dennis Blackmon with a time of 10:29.40 in 1978.
The boys team were top finishers in other events during the day including Mike Higgins with a first place in the high jump clearing 6-06 and Kareem Nazim with a first-place finish in pole vault clearing 14-06. Also claiming victory for the Trojans were the 4x400-meter relay team which included Justin Parham, Jaylen Marsh, Grant Briscoe and Taariq Miles.
Nazim also placed fifth in the triple jump.
The 4x100-meter relay placed second in 43.23 seconds as did the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdles relay in 1:06.12. The 4x100-meter throwers relay placed third in 53.22 seconds as did the sprint medley relay in 3:44.88.
Montavious Holts captured two third-placers throwing the discus at 116 feet and the shot put (45-07.5).
Other results for Carrollton:
Fourth in 4x200 meter relay
Fifth in 800-meter sprint medley relay
Fifth in the 4x800 meter relay
Takare Lipscomp, sixth in the long jump
Zaylen Cook, fourth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump
Keyshown Ridley, seventh in the discus and 10th in the long jump
Wyatt Jackson, seventh in the pole vault
Hudson Blackmon, ninth in the triple jump
Christian Barr, 13th in the shot put
Nathan Moseley, 17th in 3,200 meters
Brenden Rice, 20th in 3,200 meters