Can a bunch of freshmen and sophomores capture gold at the Georgia High School Association’s top level?
With wounded senior teammates cheering them on, that’s what Carrollton High gymnasts are aiming for, beginning with preliminary competitions that get started today (Thursday, April 22) in Buford. It’s another of those GHSA championships that doesn’t have a real defending winner as the 2020 version of the Dr. Lucia Norwood gymnastics state meet was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Carrollton High program is looking to end a brief gap of high placements in the state competition and to bring home first-place for the first time ever. If that is the case, Carrollton will not only have beaten teams from its own classification, 6A, but also 7A as the two are combined for this sport. State rankings, according to coach Nicki McGovern, had the Trojans and Newnan High flip-flopping all season for No. 1 and No. 2. To qualify for the preliminaries, a school must have one of the top eight scores in the class. To get past preliminaries and into Saturday’s championships, they must place in the top four.
“One of the strengths of Carrollton gymnastics is our recreation department has a great program that feeds into our program,” said McGovern. “The work ethic of these young ladies … some of them are also club gymnasts, so if they are not in practice with us, they are in practice with their club team. They put in a lot of hours.”
Carrollton placed third in the state in 2014, second in 2015, and third again in 2016. Then the “dry spell” began.
Taking a little survey on what the Trojans believe is their best of the four disciplines, some chose the floor exercise — certainly with the most creative potential — and some chose the balance beam.
The reason why McGovern is short on seniors is that two are nursing torn ACLs.
“We thought we were going to be senior-led,” said McGovern. “It didn’t work out that way.”
McGovern spoke as her student-athletes practiced their routines at the East Carrollton Recreation Center’s large gymnastics training room.
One of the sophomores is Abby Henry, a gymnast for six years. She is a USAG state champion at the club level — Level 7 that is. The highest Level a gymnast can attain is 10, and that is what Abby is competing as now.
“I always loved doing flips when I was little,” she said. “I thought I’d go in the gym one day, and it worked out pretty good.
“It takes dedication, and you have to really want it. You can’t give up, because there will be bumps in the road. You have to keep pushing through to get to your goal.”
Abby, who considers the vault her best event, is also learning how gymnastics can be a team sport.
“Say, I’m on the beam, and if my teammates are cheering me on, that’s how I stay on the beam,” she said. “Our team score matters; that’s what gets us to state.”
Abigail Pike is one of the Trojan freshmen going through her first high school experience in her 11 years of competing.
“When we work as a team, it really pays off,” she said. “You have to put in the same work ethic for (high school and club).”
Having been in state meets before with club gymnastics, Abigail is expecting something different in the atmosphere — and probably in her nerves — in her first GHSA experience for the Trojans. She is, however, excited for the chance.
“I just go into it like it’s another meet,” said Abigail. “I keep a good attitude. Just do what I do at practice.
“I love [the team]. We cheer each other on. It really helps us stay on the events.”
Her best event: the bars. Abigail loves the feeling of sticking a dismount, getting through the routine after all the days of hard work.
Kalani Witherspoon is a multi-sport Trojan in the middle of two seasons, the other being track and field.
“It’s kind of difficult trying to manage time,” she said. “But it’s fun being able to do both at the same time. It feels nice when people say you’re a multi-sport athlete because it’s a confidence booster.”
Witherspoon’s also been in gymnastics for 11 years. McGovern said she works well with Carrollton High’s track coach to arrange her practice days in order to excel in both sports. Sometimes it’s gymnastics on a Friday night, then off to a track meet Saturday morning.
“I’ve always liked beam,” said Kalani, something she attributes to her club coach.
One of the unfortunate seniors is Hallie Hoefling. At a club meet in Savannah prior to the pandemic last year, she suffered an injury but could not have surgery until eight months later. That carried over into the 2020-21 high school season, relegating her to being a spectator.
“It’s been crazy,” said Hallie. “I would do anything to be out on the floor with my teammates and help win state.”
Gabbie Willingham also suffered a torn ACL, but this was in the first meet of the high school season. She’s had her operation and is in the middle of her physical therapy.
“I’ve grown up with these people, most of them,” she said. “They are doing what I love. They all have the talent and potential to do well.”
“They’ve done a good job of being leaders of the group without actually being on the equipment,” said McGovern. “They try to do goodie bags and notes of encouragement for one another. They are playing a very pivotal role in how well this team has competed.”
The challenge for all Carrollton gymnasts was to get back into the flow of workouts when the pandemic threatened to keep people out of the gyms for an undetermined amount of time. The Trojans agreed the muscle memory was still there, but their minds needed to readjust to being in the gym full time.
“We didn’t have a clue [when we’d be back],” said McGovern. “We were actually sitting in the gym about to start practice because we were having a home meet the next day. We got the phone call, and I was like, ‘Pack it up. We’re out.’ We left thinking it was two weeks. It was a bummer for all of them.”
“To be able to represent this team, this school and everything we stand for, it’s just been a blessing,” said Taylor Anne Tucker, another sophomore. “Last year, COVID hit. It wasn’t just physically draining, it was mentally draining. To do everything that we’re doing, we’re just all super grateful. I think we are going to state qualifying super confident. I think we’re going to have a super fun time, live in the moment.”