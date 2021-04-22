Described as the only nationally-ranked high school golf tournament in the nation, the Carrollton High Trojan Invitational is returning for its 21st edition beginning Friday, April 23 and concluding Saturday at Sunset Hills Country Club.
When current Trojan boys golf coach Kurt Hitzeman took over the team and thus the tournament in 2015, he redesigned things and helped it achieve its national status. The sponsors are AutoOwners Insurance and CR&I.
“We have a great field,” said Hitzeman. “(Sunset Hills) really bought in and supported it greatly — the management, the staff, the Men’s Golf Association — allowing us on the course for the weekend and wishing the guys well.”
This year, the Trojan Invitational features 13 teams with some recent state champions both as teams and individually. Hitzeman estimated that around 30% of the players involved already signed with or are committed to NCAA Division I programs. More than half the field, he said, will play college golf on the next level. Two of the strongest contenders will come from Westminster and St. Pius X.
Last year, there was no Trojan Invitational when Georgia high school sports shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There wasn’t even state championships.
As for the impact on the Carrollton golf program, Hitzeman said he has a great group of players both with veterans on the varsity team and a young core moving up from the junior high level. He said they come from great families that got them out playing when junior tour events continued last summer.
“I traveled a ton watching them play,” said Hitzeman about journeys all over Georgia and other states. “It’s been a different year, but I think they took advantage of the opportunities to play, something we could do fairly normally.”
Hitzeman expects a normal atmosphere for the Trojan Invitational, though he does encourage social distancing and mask wearing when people are inside the club facilities.
“It will look like normal golf,” he said.
Some format changes include Friday’s play where teams will play in their own groups of five with the coaches being in charge of the scorecards. Hitzeman said that will cut down on cart usage and eliminate scorecard exchanges among players from different teams. Saturday’s round will be played with tee times starting on the No. 1 hole and involve mixed groups of three to four players.
“It’s been an up and down year,” said Hitzeman about the Trojan season so far. “We play a demanding schedule and difficult courses. We are battle tested.”
Last weekend Carrollton placed third at the Granger Invitational in LaGrange, and Hitzeman said they bettered several good teams with their scores.
“We would like to dominate, but Georgia high school golf is extra tough,” he said. “We don’t have any Division I players ourselves, but we hold our own.”
Leading the way is junior Caleb Wall, a junior All-Area player with some top two low medalist showings, and senior captain Luke Pezold.
Sunset Hills is also tagged as a site for the GHSA 6A state golf finals for boys and girls starting May 17.